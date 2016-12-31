KARACHI - The year 2016 ended on a positive note on Friday with PSX index climbing to its highest ever level 47,806.97 points by gaining 140 points or (0.29%).

During December, market rallied 12 percent. Out of 21 trading sessions, market closed positive in 18 sessions. During the outgoing year PSX gained over 45 percent.

Banking sector led the gains in the market as the sector closed (1.2 percent), higher than its previous day close. HBL (up 1.5%) and UBL (2.4%) were major index movers of the banking sector.

Profit taking was witnessed in the fertilizer sector as the sector shed value to close lower than its previous day close. FATIMA (down 1.1 percent) and FFBL (2.8 percent) were major laggards of the aforementioned sector.

Mixed sentiments were witnessed in the cement sector as investors awaited dispatch numbers due to be released in the coming week.

KOHC (rose 3.6 percent) was the major gainer, whereas DCL (slump 3.6 percent) was the major loser of the aforementioned sector.

“PAEL (higher 0.6 percent) closed marginally higher than its previous day close on the back of news that the company had introduced new refrigerator series by the name ‘Desire Glass Door Intello’ on Thursday,” observed analyst Nabeel Haroon

UBL, HBL and LUCK contributed 135 points to the gain in index while stocks increased by 2.2 percent, 1.1 percent and 2.1 percent respectively.

DSL and BOP led the volumes with 83 million shares traded combined.

Overall, volumes decreased by 0.1 percent to 387 million shares, while value rose by 1.0 percent to reach Rs18.8 billion/$180mn.

“Likely revision in local POL prices and higher banking spreads played the role of a catalyst in new highs amid concerns for foreign outflows,” said analyst Ahsan Mehanti.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) generated above average gains in the outgoing year. Benchmark total return KSE 100 Index gained 46 percent (45 percent in $ terms) in 2016 compared to last 10-year average return of 20% (15% in $ terms) and last 20 year average return of 24 percent (19 percent in $ terms),” said an analyst at Topline brokerage.

Amongst Asian markets Pakistan remained on top. Moreover it also remained No 1 in MSCI Frontier Markets. As shown in accompanied table, according to Bloomberg, Pakistan market posted 5th highest return in the world.

Strong performance of Pakistan equities in 2016 was mainly led by strong local cash liquidity thanks to falling interest rate and rising investors’ confidence.

Economic recovery positively affected local demand for various sectors, rebound in oil prices, better security situation and exuberance on Pakistan’s reclassification in MSCI EM Index also helped.