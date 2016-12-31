LAHORE - The marketing companies have increased the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by Rs10 per kg; Rs100 for domestic cylinder and Rs400 for commercial cylinder.

“The new prices will be effective from today, “said LPG Distribution Association Pakistan Chairman Irfan Khokhar

He said that rise in the rates was due to increase in LPG rates in international markets.

“The price in the international market increased by $67 per ton and now it stands at $467 per ton from $400 per metric ton,” he informed.

Khokhar demanded the prime minister and minister for petroleum to make feasible policies for LPG import.

According to new rates, LPG will be sold in Lahore, Kasur, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Jehlum, Sahiwal, Sialkot, Daska, Peshawar at Rs95 kg, Rs1090 per domestic cylinder.

In Rahim Yar Khan, Sadiqabad, Hyderabad, Attock, Gujrat, Mirpur (AJK) at Rs.110kg and at Rs1270 per domestic cylinder.

In Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Abbotabad (KP), Muzaffarabad, Bagh, Kotli (AJK), Fata, Tando Mohammad Khan, Mirpurkhas, Umarkot, Nawabshah, Thatta, Dado, Jamshoro, Shikrpur at Rs115kg and Rs1330 per domestic cylinder while the price will be Rs120 per kg and 1390 per domestic cylinder in Glgit Baltistan, Murre and Nathiagali.

Khokhar said that there was a breakthrough in imports this year as more than 600,000 tonnes of LPG was imported in 2016, breaking all previous records.

He said more than 1.2 million tonnes of gas was consumed in Pakistan in this year.