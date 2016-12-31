ISLAMABAD - A parliamentary committee on Friday expressed concern over declining exports in the last couple of years and directed the Ministry of Commerce to explore international markets for exporting goods through its representatives posted in Pakistani missions abroad.

The Standing Committee on Commerce, which met under the chairmanship of Siraj Muhammad Khan, discussed the reasons for dropping exports and their solution.

Pakistan’s exports are continuously decreasing since the government took charge, and these came down to $20.8 billion during the previous financial year, 2015-16 from $25 billion in the year, 2013-14.

The trend also continued during the ongoing fiscal year, as the country exported goods worth $8.2 billion during July-November period of the FY2016-17 as against $8.5 billion in the corresponding period of the previous year, showing a decline of four percent.

Expressing concern over the performance of Ministry of Commerce, members of the committee asked it to tackle the situation. They emphasised increase in the exports of textile products to international markets in particular.

The members noted that necessary policies were imperative for export promotion.

They also stressed the need for value addition of the raw products in order to make these more fit for exports to the other countries and hence to capitalize on the massive potential the country had.

The committee also noted with concern decrease in cotton production in the country, which had led to the import of cotton from foreign markets. It decided to get a briefing from M/o Textile and APTMA in its next meeting.

At the same time, the committee hoped that export friendly policies of the government would help Pakistan capitalize on the GSP+ Status granted by European Union to it.

The commerce secretary apprised the committee that decrease in exports was due to multiple factors. “However, the government has initiated various short and long-term measures for incentivizing manufacturing and export sectors,” he said.

He was confident that the situation would further improve in coming years.

He informed that fall in cotton production was due to shrinking cotton area and non-availability of pest-resistant seed in the country.

The committee, after being briefed by the secretary, approved the Marine Insurance Bill, 2016, and referred it to the Standing Committee.

The committee viewed the bill as an encouraging step for the promotion of marine insurance sector in Pakistan.

It deferred briefing on issues and concerns of APTMA till its next meeting due to inability of the APTMA chairman to attend the meeting.

The meeting was attended by MNAs: Ch Asad-ur-Rahman, Mian Muhammad Rasheed, Tahira Aurangzeb, Mussarat Ahmad Zeb, Sajida Begum, Dr Fauzia Hameed, commerce secretary and representatives of concerned departments.