Eight industrial zones under CPEC, says Ahsan Iqbal

BEIJING (NNI): Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Ahsan Iqbal has said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will not be limited to development projects, but will also help to boost people-to-people contacts between the two countries. Talking to media after the concluding meeting of the Pak-China Joint Cooperation Committee of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor in Beijing on Friday, Ahsan said, “The meeting expressed satisfaction that by the cooperation of the leadership of both the countries CPEC is moving ahead successfully.” He said, “The meeting expressed satisfaction over the ongoing work on the 8000MW power projects under the CPEC.” The minister said, “A working group has been constituted to continue the work on Bhasha Dam to be built on Indus River.” He said, “The transport infrastructure group expressed satisfaction on two big projects including Multan-Sukkur project and Karakorum Project from Havelian to Thakot where work is underway.”

Ahsan Iqbal said, “Under the transport infrastructure, rail based mass transit projects were approved for all provincial capitals and included in the CPEC framework.”

China to ease curbs on foreign investment in finance

SHANGHAI (AFP): China says it will give foreign companies long-sought greater access to its financial industry. Investment restrictions will be relaxed in banking, securities, fund management, futures and insurance, Ning Jizhe, vice chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission, said during a press conference Friday, without elaborating. Current rules limit foreign investors in China’s securities industry to 49% stakes in joint ventures set up with local partners. Earlier this week Premier Li Keqiang vowed steps to attract foreign investment in manufacturing and “create fair competition conditions for foreign and domestic firms.” In manufacturing, restrictions will be eased in transportation equipment, motorbikes, ethanol and edible fats and oils, said the NDRC, the country’s highest economic-planning agency. China will also lower curbs on foreign investment in unconventional oil and gas production, including shale gas.

Foreign capital will be allowed in accounting, architecture design, auditing and rating services, according to NDRC, which also said it will push for the “orderly opening-up” of the telecom, internet, cultural, education and transportation sectors.

Foreign investors will be allowed to participate through franchise agreements in infrastructure projects in fields including energy, transportation, environmental protection and water conservation, said the NDRC’s Mr. Ning.

Some of the pledges echoed changes in a draft of foreign-investment guidelines released earlier this month, which reduced the number of restricted or closed sectors to 62 from 93.

The foreign-investment opening comes as China tightens capital controls, fighting outflows as its currency slides to its lowest level against the U.S. dollar in more than 8 years. Defending the yuan has eaten into China’s foreign-exchange reserves, which shrank to US$3.05 trillion in November, down by about a quarter since June 2014. In October China yielded to Japan the top spot among the U.S.’s foreign creditors.

Foreign direct investment into China in the first 11 months of the year came to 731.8 billion yuan ($106 billion) 3.9% more than in the year-earlier period, according to the Ministry of Commerce, while nonfinancial outbound investment hit US$161.7 billion, up 55%.

Bank of Singapore eyes London foothold

LONDON (AFP): Bank of Singapore is considering setting up a private bank in the UK, its chief executive Bahren Shaari told the Financial Times, because costs there have fallen thanks to the pound’s sharp drop since Britain voted to leave the EU. The bank, Asia’s second-biggest homegrown private bank and a unit of OCBC, the city-state’s second-largest lender by assets, has been growing strongly overseas, doubling assets under management in the Middle East in the past three years. Bank of Singapore has committed to opening a branch in Dubai’s International Financial Centre early next year, and London could be next. “London has always been expensive as a place to do business. Now it has become 20 per cent cheaper,” Mr Shaari said, adding that a presence in London would allow the Singaporean bank to get closer to Middle Eastern clients who frequent the UK capital. “London has history, legal certainty,” he added. He declined to give a timeframe on when the London operation could be set up. Bank of Singapore’s view on London is at odds with that of most of the foreign banks already operating there.

Experts expect between 70,000 and 100,000 financial jobs to leave the UK as banks and other financial services groups move operations to the continent. Those businesses are moving largely because they rely on London as an entry point to the EU. The Bank of Singapore business would deal with foreign clients in London.

RBI warns of further rise in bad loans

Mumbai (Reuters): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has warned against a sharp rise in the non-performing assets (NPAs) of banks as “the banking stability indicator shows that the risks to the banking sector remained elevated due to continuous deterioration in asset quality, low profitability and liquidity”. The stress test indicated that under the baseline scenario, the GNPA ratio may increase from 9.1 per cent in September 2016 to 9.8 per cent by March 2017 and further to 10.1 per cent by March 2018, it said. “If the macroeconomic conditions deteriorate, the GNPA ratio may increase further under such consequential stress scenarios,” the RBI said in its Financial Stability Report for December 2016. Among the bank groups, public sector banks may continue to register the highest GNPA ratio, it said. “Under baseline scenario, the PSBs’ GNPA ratio may increase to 12.5 per cent in March 2017 and then to 12.9 per cent in March 2018 from 11.8 per cent in September 2016, which could increase further under a severe stress scenario,” the report said.

The business growth of banks remained subdued with PSBs continuing to lag behind their private sector peers. System level profit after tax (PAT) contracted on y-o-y basis in the first half of FY17, the RBI said. “The asset quality of banks deteriorated further between March and September 2016. PSBs continued to record the lowest capital to risk-weighted assets ratio among the bank groups with negative returns on their assets,” the FSR said.

According to the FSR, the macro stress test shows that GNPA ratio of banks may increase further under assumed baseline macro scenarios. “The PSBs may record the highest GNPA ratio and lowest capital to risk-weighted asset ratio (CRAR) among bank-groups although the CRAR at the system as well as bank-group levels is expected to remain above the regulatory required minimum,” it said.

Asset quality of scheduled urban co-operative banks (UCBs) deteriorated, the RBI said. “Asset quality of the non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) also worsened. The degree of interconnectedness in the banking system measured by the connectivity ratio showed a declining trend. Banks were the dominant players accounting for nearly 59 per cent of the total bilateral exposures followed by NBFCs.

On a net basis, asset management companies managing mutual funds (AMC-MFs) followed by the insurance companies were the biggest fund providers in the system while NBFCs followed by banks were the biggest receivers of funds,” the RBI said.

With the implementation of global regulatory reforms most of the major international banks have become more resilient in terms of capital and liquidity, the RBI said. “However, risks of divergence from the demanding global standards amidst discriminatory treatment of foreign financial institutions seem to have increased. Globally, some risks inherent in banks may be getting transferred to other segments of the financial markets due to increased regulatory scrutiny and elevated capital requirements for banks,” it said.