SIALKOT: The Punjab government has formulated a well-knitted plan for the promotion of sunflower and other oil seed crops in the province. Sources in the agriculture department told APP here on Friday that under the programme, over 87,000 acres of land would be brought under sunflower crop, in various areas of Punjab. They said that in Gujranwala division as many as 2,758 acres of land would be brought under sunflower cultivation, adding that sunflower would be cultivated over 1,856 acres in Sialkot; 541 acres in Narowal; 247 acres in Gujranwala and 114 acres in Hafizabad districts. –APP

The department has directed the growers to use recommended sunflower seeds and should start sowing from January 15, and complete it by mid February 2017, for achieving maximum per acre yield, sources added.

“The government is making serious efforts for motivating growers to cultivate sunflower crop and get maximum economic benefits,” sources added.