LAHORE:- The Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations in Punjab open on Monday after a shutdown of 18 days. To reduce the demand-supply gap of CNG, the stations were closed for 18 days. According to CNG association, for the first time in seven years the gas loadshedding has been conducted for only two and a half week instead of prolonged months. The association has said that due to the government’s decision of importing LNG, an obvious improvement is happening in the gas’s demand-supply.–NNI

As compared to petrol, gas is cheaper while the opening of CNG stations will hopefully provide ultimate relief to the public.