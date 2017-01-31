Sencor home appliances now available in Pakistan

LAHORE (PR): MRM Traders, a leading distributor of consumer electronics has announced that it has signed an agreement with Sencor, a worldwide manufacturer of consumer electronic products, to distribute its small home appliances in Pakistani market. As its exclusive distributor, MRM Traders brings an array of Sencor’s innovative and stylish smart juicers, smart electric kettles, stand and food mixers, hand blenders, electric toasters and vacuum cleaners to its extensive network of retailers across Pakistan.

“We are very pleased that Pakistan has become the next distribution market for Sencor products. Entry into the Pakistan market presents a challenge for us because it is marked by stiff competition; however, we believe that the combination of a strong distribution partner, our experience, and the unique collection of premium products with fresh European design will bring success. Both, the pastel and solid lines come in nine different colours and have received the prestigious Red Dot Award for outstanding design,” said David Beneš, international sales director for MENA, Asia, Sencor.

“MRM Traders is excited to help Sencor expand their retail footprint and allow more consumers throughout Pakistan to experience this world-renowned line of trendy small home appliances. These high-quality affordable small appliances come with all accessories and one year replacement warranty,” said Muhammad Rauf Moosa, chief executive, MRM Traders.

“Sencor appliances combine leading technology and innovative design, delivering practical yet fashionable products that easily integrate into the consumer lifestyle. Sencor’ appliances are trendy and come in a variety of styles and colours, providing retailers with an exciting new assortment of small home appliances to fit the personal style of a wide range of consumers. Our products match the tone of any kitchen, beautifully harmonise with their surroundings and brighten up the spaces of anyone who uses them,” said Fawad Sayeed, regional marketing manager for Asia, Sencor.

Agha Steel Industries team win National I-Day Cup 2017

KARACHI (PR): Agha Steel Industries Peshawar region team won the National One Day Cup 2017 against Karachi Whites at the final match played at National Stadium, Karachi on Friday.

The Peshawar Region team was sponsored by Agha Steel Industries, which performed a great passion of cricket and utmost team work shown by each player to make this successful happen.

Agha Steel Industries is committed to supporting the culture of international cricket in Pakistan and promoting talent and capacity building at every region.

Agha Steel Industries-Peshawar region team made a tremendous performance on the batting side as well as on the bowling side.

The top performers were Gauhar Ali, who scored 145 of 128 balls not out followed by Iftikhar Ahmed, 131 of 115 balls not out. Not only this, Iftikhar Ahmed made an outstanding performance in the bowling as well. He took 3 wickets of 12 runs. Over this enormous contribution by both the players Gauhar Ali and Iftikhar Ahmed both shared the title of “Man of the Match”.

TEVTA hires 15 Sri Lankan hospitality master trainers

LAHORE (PR): City and Guilds will provide 15 Sri Lankan master trainers in the field of hospitality to Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA). These Trainers will train 30 TEVTA teachers and 3,000 students at TEVTA institutes in Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi and Multan. TEVTA Chairperson Irfan Qaiser Sheikh was addressing the participants on the occasion of agreement signing at TEVTA Secretariat. Sheikh and Regional Director of City and Guilds Mufthy Hashim signed the agreement here.

Chief Operating Officer of TEVTA Jawad Ahmed Qureshi and other officers were also present on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Irfan Qaiser Sheikh said that Sri Lankan master trainers would provide training for a period of six months. He said, “They will reach Lahore by the end of next month. The purpose of this training is to provide international level training to our teachers so that the experience of our teachers may be reflected in enrolled TEVTA trainees. After successful launching of the said training programme, TEVTA will arrange training calendar with City and Guilds to train its newly inducted teachers and principals to enhance their professional skills.”

The TEVTA chairperson further said that teachers were the big asset of the organisation. TEVTA was laying emphasis on latest training techniques to its teachers. TEVTA has also chalked out the training calendar for its in-service male and female teachers. All these efforts are being made in line with the policy of the Punjab chief minister to upgrade the professional skills of teachers because their enhanced teaching talent would be reflected in the skills of the trainees, he concluded.

PSO hosts Altron X Jhal Magsi Rally finale

KARACHI (PR): Taking its resolve to promote motor-sports in the country further, Pakistan’s largest oil marketing company, Pakistan State Oil, held the ‘PSO Altron X High Performance JhalMagsi Rally Finale’ for motor-sports enthusiasts at The Forum, Karachi. The auto display showcased the vehicles that took part in the PSO sponsored ‘JhalMagsi Desert Challenge Rally 2016’ along with the participant drivers.

The event provided a unique opportunity for the visitors to witness some of the participating JhalMagsi Rally vehicles. The participating vehicles were also taken for a short parade to Boat Basin, providing a thrilling spectacle to the city’s automobile enthusiasts. The finale was consistent with Pakistan State Oil’s on-going commitment to promote motor sports in the country and was named after PSO’s recently launched high quality fuel Altron X High Performance which provides an excellent driving experience and cuts down engine maintenance cost.

Expressing his views on the occasion, Shehryar Omar, Senior General Manager Marketing, PSO, said: “Today’s event will take forward our efforts to promote healthy sports activities in the country. Such events provide much needed entertainment opportunities to the people of Pakistan and we are proud to play our part in this regard. With PSO’s high-quality motor gasolines Altron X High Performance and Altron Premium as well as the recently launched low sulpher Action+ diesel in place to fuel motor-sports in the country, we will continue to play a leading role in all aspects of the growth and development of Pakistan.”

PSO also set up a stall to showcase its high-quality lubricants at the event which were available at special discounted prices for the participants.