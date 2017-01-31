LAHORE : The cardiac stents of Boston Scientific supplied to Mayo Hospital in Lahore are FDA approved and duly registered with the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), Ferozsons Laboratories Limited said in a press release here on Monday.

According to the press release, “Ferozsons Laboratories Limited, a public listed company incorporated in 1956, is the authorised distributor of Boston Scientific, Inc, USA in Pakistan. Boston Scientific is the world’s leading innovative medical devices manufacturer based in the USA.”

The press release says, “This is to bring into your attention that your newspaper report titled ‘FIA, ministerial pressure and stent mafia’ printed online and in the edition of January 17 carries incorrect information regarding the products of our principal, Boston Scientific, Inc, USA. We wish to point out that the cardiac stents of Boston Scientific supplied to Mayo Hospital in Lahore are FDA approved and duly registered with the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).”

The press release says, the report accuses the company of being involved in ‘filthy business’ of supplying unregistered stents. “This is both baseless and a slander to our company. Our company is engaged in the business of ensuring access to lifesaving treatments to patients in an ethical and transparent manner.”