Pakistan’s exports to EU up by 37pc

ISLAMABAD (APP): Pakistan's exports to the European Union (EU) soared 37 percent during the last three years on the back of Generalised Scheme of Preferences (GSP) Plus status, the Commerce Minister Khurram Dastgir has revealed. "The GSP status offers huge potential for enhancing mutual trade between Pakistan and EU," the minister said in a statement received from Brussels. He said export of machinery, chemicals and dyes from Europe to Pakistan also rose 14 percent."These products were required to meet the growing demand of Pakistani products, particularly textiles and garments in the European markets," he added. In December 2013, the EU awarded GSP Plus status to Pakistan, which would give zero tariffs to 20 percent and preferential rates to 70 percent of the country's exports to the region. The status is valid till 2017. Annual bilateral trade between Pakistan and the EU is more than $7 billion. Balance of trade is nearly equal.

Gov't releases Rs364b under PSDP

ISLAMABAD (APP): The federal government has released over Rs363.980 billion for different social sector developmental projects under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2016-17 as against the total allocations of Rs 800 billion. The government released Rs13.669 billion till January 27 for PAEC against its total allocations of Rs27.690b, according to latest data released by the Planning Ministry. The government also released Rs111.4124 billion for infrastructure and development projects under National Highway Authority (NHA) against its total allocation of Rs188b for FY 2016-17. Under PSDP, Rs60.2638 billion have been released for Water and Power Development Authority (Power Sector) and other power sector projects as against the total allocation of Rs130b for current fiscal year to overcome the shortage of energy in the country. Meanwhile, a sum of Rs6.8905 billion has been released for Water and Power Division (Water sector) projects for building the mega water reservoirs as compared to total allocations of Rs31.716 billion in federal PSDP 2016-17.

$183m seafood exported in 6 months

ISLAMABAD (APP): Fish and fish preparations worth of $183.451 million exported from the country during first half of current financial year as against the exports $166.286 million of the corresponding period of last year. Seafood exports from the country during the period from July-December, 2016-17 witnessed 10.32 percent increase as compared to same period of last year, according the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. About 58,519 metric tons of fish and fish products exported in last six months as against 63,114 metric tons exported during the same period of last financial year (2015-16), it added. On month on month basis, about 10,644 metric tons of fish and fish products exported in December, 2016, which was recorded at 13,397 metric tons of same month last years, hence showing decline of 18.11 percent. Meanwhile, 27,805 metric tons of meat and meat preparations exported during first half of current financial year as compared to the exports of 38,103 metric tons of same period of last year.

WB to support tourism sector

ISLAMABAD (APP): The World Bank would be supporting Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) in developing the tourist facilities and resorts in the country by sponsoring different projects. This was decided in a meeting held here between PTDC and the World Bank delegation on Monday. PTDC Managing Director Abdul Ghafoor said that the bank was also supporting China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), besides several other development projects were ongoing, through which, over 3 billion people will reap the benefits. PTDC will develop tourist facilities and resorts along the CPEC through joint ventures as well as securing private investments. After restoration of peace in the country, a remarkable increase in foreign tourist flow has been witnessed as compared to previous years. The projects included Bus Terminal at Nankana Sahib, Motel at Hawks Bay, Karachi, Moenjodaro Motel, Motel at Baran Kalay and Tourist Facilitation Centres at Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Muzaffarabad, Gilgit, Peshawar and Quetta.