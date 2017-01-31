LAHORE - Punjab Planning and Development (P&D) Department hosted a seminar on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to discuss the framework of CPEC regarding industrial cooperation and Long Term Plan 2030.

P&D Minister Malik Nadeem Kamran, Minister for Industries Shiekh Allauddin, Minister for Irrigation Amanatullah Khan, Minister for Mines and Mineral Sher Ali khan and Minister for Environment Zakia Shah Nawaz also attended the seminar. The provincial secretaries of departments concerned, heads of various government agencies, and representatives from academia also participated to ensure healthy and fruitful discussion on various aspects of CPEC.

Addressing the CPEC Seminar at P&D, the P&D minister said that all provincial departments must build their capacity in order to address all provincial and CPEC related issues in a timely manner. He further stressed on mutual coordination among the government departments to prepare a comprehensive and all-inclusive long term plan by March 15, 2017. He also appraised the relevant stakeholders for showing key interest in the seminar and the debate on CPEC.

P&D Board Punjab Chairman Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan, delivering his opening remarks, described the working of the Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) on CPEC. He apprised that the first phase of the CPEC has been completed which will improve the overall connectivity. He also emphasized that the industrial zones are an important part of CPEC. He advised that all relevant sectors must prioritise projects for the inclusion in the Long Term Plan by March 31, 2017.