KARACHI - Pakistan Airline Pilots Association (PALPA) has criticised the PIA management over delay in the airline employees’ salaries, aviation policy and taking aircraft on wet lease. Addressing a press conference, Executive Committee of PALPA said the government and the management must own PIA and increase its fleet on ownership basis. “It is a clear stance of the Executive Committee of PALPA on behalf of membership that PALPA is against privatisation.”

PALPA President Captain Hamza said the National Aviation Policy 2015 failed to address the challenges faced by the local aviation industry and set the ground for the local aviation industry to flourish. “The new aviation policy has failed to achieve the goals of providing field to the local carriers to grow, building capacity, creating more jobs and getting the national carrier PIA out of the crisis,” said Captain Hamza.

He added that the policy document for 2015 had been prepared in isolation and it entailed more questions and problems than provision of answers and solutions. “Instead of discussing item-wise specific issues and challenges faced by aviation in Pakistan, the report talks about mundane issues and practices of the industry that are not very relevant to ground realities in Pakistan,” he added.

General Secretary of PALPA Captain Rizwan Ahmed expressed concern over inordinate delay and discrepancies in disbursement of employees’ salaries by the national airline. “The matter pertaining to the salary structure is with PIACL Board members who unfortunately have not so far decided as what is to be done and what not. All these salary anomalies transpired because of some inadequate briefing by Directorate of Flight Operations/HR/Finance or probably incorrect minuting of the Board Meeting proceedings,” said the general secretary.

He added that PIACL management was violating the Annexure-A of Admin Order No 07/2016 dated 31st May 2016 unilaterally in response to unprecedented cooperation by the pilot community in the best/larger interest of the airline. “We at PALPA have almost run out of options and soon will be left with no or little options to work with,” he said, adding that foreign allowance is also pending for many months. “Despite the assurance given by the chairman of the PIACL last month that this matter will be resolved within two weeks, the salary issue is persisting until now. It will be very difficult for us to explain to the pilot membership that why their salary has been disbursed in two parts and along with the withheld amount,” Rizwan added.

“As this is a breach of the contract between the management of the PIACL and PALPA, we will be left with no other choice, but to revert back to PALPA-PIAC Working Agreement 2011-2013. We have already sought opinion from our legal counsel who is of the opinion that this is a breach of contract between the two parties,” stated Capt Rizwan Ahmed.

The pilots were awarded 75 guaranteed hours instead of 50 guaranteed hours with the revision in Flying Allowance, Basic Salary and House Rent. On the other hand, pilots’ postings to other bases like Islamabad and Lahore, logging of half the hours on LR flights, non-payment of Executive Allowance to the PALPA Executives, equation of A-330 with B-777, 10 hours of duty was enhanced to the limits of ANO and Supy travel in Economy on A-320 (on domestic sectors) was agreed.

Moreover, contracts were awarded to Pilots on ATR who were not PALPA members. Excess duty etc were adjusted in the revised pay package of pilots, this was in effect from 1st April 2016.

“The salary slips are not being distributed from the past two months and the salary, which is depicted on the AIMS, does not reflect the true salary, which was credited in different timeframes,” he wrote in a letter in November. “It has become really difficult for the pilots to cope-up with the expenses at the outstations out of their own pockets. In such circumstances, it is not encouraging to continue flying on international routes without these allowances,” the letter stated.