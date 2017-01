The federal government revised the prices of petroleum products for the next fortnight, reported Radio Pakistan Tuesday.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar addressed a press conference in Islamabad, saying that the prices of light diesel oil and kerosene will remain intact.

He said the price of petrol will be increased by Rs2.25 per litre.

The minister added that the government treasury will bear the burden of Rs4 billion as a subsidy for this period on petroleum products.