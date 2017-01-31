ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Real Estate Investment Forum (PREIF) has urged the federal government and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) officials to remove ‘anomalies’ in the FBR-notified valuation tables as they are acting as deterrents in the momentum of real estate activity which is now picking up in the country.

This demand was made by PREIF President Shaban Elahi during a meeting of forum delegation with the National Assembly Standing Committee of Finance held in Islamabad to discuss the anomalies in FBR valuation tables.

Other members of PREIF delegation included Major (R) Naveed Bajwa, Javed Rehman, Abdul Wahid and Hassan Basharat. Praising the government and FBR for recent amendments in Income Tax Ordinance, the PREIF president informed that in post amendment scenario, real estate activities in the country were picking up and investor confidence is rebuilding amongst overseas as well as local Pakistanis.