LAHORE/ISLAMABAD - All the governments of the regional countries should work on a visa-free South Asia that hosts one-fifth of the world's population, as the SAARC can help promote political cooperation and serve as a forum for communication to diffuse the tension in the region.

This was stated by SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Suraj Vaidya and vice president Iftikhar Malik during a meeting with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar along with a delegation of SAARC Chamber which is presently on visit to Pakistan. The minister said that the growth of South Asia should be the objective of regional governments as the common man wants to see SAARC to become a thriving economic block.

While talking to eight-member SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry delegation here on Monday, the minster urged SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry to play their collective role in the development and promotion of trade and commerce among member countries. He observed that this region has immense potential to develop regional business relations which would benefit the common people and help in alleviation of poverty. He said Pakistan was fully committed to promote regional cooperation, however, a combined effort by all member states was required to achieve the objectives.

Dar said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a vision and a roadmap of regional development and complements the other regional connectivity initiatives. He emphasized the need to address the infrastructure needs of the region. He expressed the hope that institution such Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) will play their due role in this regard.

The Minister said that Pakistan has suffered more than any other country at the hands of terrorism. He said that terrorists have no religion or faith but they kill on account of their brutality and savagery. He mentioned that killing of one human being in Islam is tantamount to killing of the whole humanity and saving of a life is equal to saving the whole humanity. The government of Pakistan took on the terrorist with full might and wiped out their known hideouts and sanctuaries, he added.

SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Suraj Vaidya thanked the minister and the government of Pakistan for warm welcome. He regretted cancellation of SAARC summit which had affected trade and business development process. He said the business community of SAARC member countries was upset on this political decision. He also discussed visa issue for businessmen for promotion of business relationship. He also discussed matters relating to investment and special incentives for South Asian entrepreneurs. He observed that business activity should not be stopped in the name of security.

The SAARC Chamber vice president urged both the neighbouring nuclear countries ( Pakistan and India ) to resolve outstanding economic and security disputes fully exploiting the economic potential of the eight-member South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) for better future and durable peace in the region.

He said SAARC had the potential to become one of the major global centres of economic power. For this to happen, South Asia needs peace, stability and cooperation, he added. He said war is no solution to disputes and both the countries should resolve issues through dialogue by defusing the escalation. He said India escalated tension to conceal its brutality in occupied Kashmir. He said both the states should resolve issues through diplomatic channels.

In a separate meeting with PM’s adviser Sartaj Aziz, Malik said both the countries should dispose of war rhetoric and focus on development and prosperity of the people of the region, as unstable South Asia is not only a serious threat to local population but it also poses security threat to international community.