KARACHI - State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Ashraf Mahmood Wathra has announced that commemorative coin of Rs50 in memory of Abdul Sattar Edhi will be issued in March 2017 as a small token of appreciation for his selfless services for the country.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of exhibition of pencil sketches of Abdul Sattar Edhi by Jimmy Engineer at State Bank Museum & Art Gallery on Monday, the State Bank of Pakistan governor also requested CEOs of banks to dedicate some of their CSR activities to promote art and heritage in the country.

The SBP governor, accompanied by Faisal Edhi and Jimmy Engineer, inaugurated the exhibition of pencil sketches of Abdul Sattar Edhi.

Jimmy Engineer through his pencil sketches of Abdul Sattar Edhi has portrayed the pain and sympathy Edhi felt for the needy people. The sketches also reflected love and dedication of Edhi to the downtrodden of the society. The sketches portray the hardships Edhi faced to carry out his mission of humanitarianism.

Speaking on the occasion, the SBP governor acknowledged the services of great philanthropist, and human right activist Adbul Sattar Edhi. He also lauded dedication of Jimmy Engineer for making sketches of the great philanthropist.

It may be recalled here that the work on design of Rs50 commemorative coin in memory of late Abdul Sattar Edhi was already in progress after Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had accorded its approval in the cabinet meeting held on July 15, 2016.

While speaking on the occasion, Jimmy Engineer said that he received great inspiration from the services of Edhi rendered to the mankind. He said Edhi is a legend for the whole world. He said he had been drawing sketches of late Edhi as no person in any other country could equal splendid services rendered by late Edhi.

Faisal Edhi also spoke on the occasion and thanked on behalf of family of Edhi and Edhi Foundation for holding the ceremony in the memory of Abdul Sattar Edhi. He felt satisfaction that services of late Edhi will be remembered through art work of Jimmy Engineer.

After the inaugural ceremony, the State Bank of Pakistan governor performed ribbon cutting of the exhibition and visited the exhibition site in SBP’s Museum and Art Gallery with Faisal Edhi, Jimmy Engineer and other dignitaries and guests.