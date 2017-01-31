ISLAMABAD - In order to ensure investor protection and their confidence in the futures market, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has directed all brokers of Pakistan Mercantile Exchange (PMEX) to comply with certain requirements while exercising discretionary authority over their clients' trading accounts.

Key requirements imposed on commodity brokers include; loss threshold limit of 25 percent of the investment amount, timely intimation to clients via Short Messaging Service(SMS) and email for all trades executed as well as weekly reporting to the clients communicating rationale for those trades, and submission of monthly report to Pakistan Mercantile Exchange (PMEX) with information pertaining to trader IDs of clients who have provided discretionary trading authority to brokers and list of employees who are authorised to carry out discretionary trades.

These measures are aimed at controlling abusive trades, thereby curbing potential for churning by the commodity brokers.