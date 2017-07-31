LAHORE: - Chinese companies have shown willingness to invest in power generation by using solid waste as raw material in Punjab. Punjab Minister for Local Government Manshaullah Butt announced this while speaking to PML-N workers and government officials at the airport here on Sunday after returning from China along with a 14-members delegation. The minister and his delegates attended a road-show in China on the direction of the Punjab chief minister in which almost 200 companies participated.–APP