LAHORE - A high-level business delegation from the Kingdom of Bahrain, led by Minister of Commerce, Industry and Tourism Zayed R Alzayani, on Thursday visited Lahore to explore mutual business, trade and investment opportunities.

The delegation comprises of leading business groups like Al Moayyed, Al Zayani, Al Kanno, Shaikh Muhammad Bin Ishaq, and Seef Property Investment. After concluding a productive visit of Islamabad, the guest business delegates are in Lahore today, the hub of business opportunities of Punjab. As the premier trade promotion organization of Pakistan, Trade development Authority of Pakistan realizes the opportunities which accrue from the visit of this delegation. Therefore, TDAP Lahore has extended its support and facilitation to the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry in holding a Business Forum being held at LCCI today while meetings of the delegates have also been lined up with the Punjab governor and chief minister.

TDAP Lahore is also extending hospitality to the Bahrain Delegation by organising a cultural dinner in the evening. Pakistan enjoys brotherly relations with the Kingdom of Bahrain and in line with the prime minister’s vision for promotion of trade and investment Pakistan seeks to enhance its current level of trade and cooperation with Bahrain. The present volume of bilateral trade between the two countries is $143.10 million (2015-16), which is not depictive of the true potential exists between Pakistan and Bahrain. The visit of the Bahrain’s delegation is therefore a very welcome opportunity for Pakistan and it is hoped that the near future will hold many such fruitful exchanges between the two countries.