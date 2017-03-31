Telenor, PLDDB to enhance women participation in agriculture sector

ISLAMABAD (PR): Pakistan’s foremost telecom and digital services provider, Telenor Pakistan, has joined forces with Punjab Livestock & Dairy Development Board (PLDDB) to enhance women participation in agriculture and farming sector. The collaboration will promote awareness on nutrition, dairy, livestock, agriculture and livelihood related issues through Telenor Pakistan’s communication platform in the province of Punjab.

Under the agreement, Telenor Pakistan will launch a dedicated IVR helpline on its mobile agriculture service ‘Khushaal Zamindar’ for female farmers to sensitise them about making smart choices in order to maximise their revenues from agriculture and farming. The free-of-cost service will be initially launched in five districts of Punjab to gauge the impact and will be subsequently extended to other parts of the province.

Bank AL Habib offers free life insurance

KARACHI (PR): Bank AL Habib APNA Current Account caters to individuals and professionals looking for a personal account to fulfil all their modern-day banking needs with convenience and a host of free facilities including Free Life Insurance, ATM/Debit Card, Online Banking, SMS Alerts, Banker’s Cheque (Pay Orders) up to 3 per month, E-Statement, and Internet Banking with no minimum balance requirement.

At present, Bank AL Habib has a network of 608 branches and sub-branches in 212 cities including offshore branches in Bahrain, Malaysia and Seychelles. The Bank also has Representative Offices in Dubai, Turkey and China.

LSE holds conference on Pakistan Economy

LAHORE (PR): The Lahore School of Economics hosted its Thirteenth International Annual Conference on Management of the Pakistan Economy at its Main Burki Campus on March 29, 2017. The theme of this conference is “Igniting Technology led growth in Pakistan: Role of Monetary, Fiscal and Investment Policies”.

Beaconhouse , Rose Petal highlight hygiene importance

LAHORE (PR): A campaign was launched by Beaconhouse Schools and Rose Petal to encourage the use of tissue papers for prevention of diseases among children. The campaign aims at encouraging children to carry tissue papers or wipes at all times to improve their overall hygiene.

An event in this regard was organised at Beaconhouse Defence Campus. Tabraiz Bokhari, head of corporate communications, told the gathering that 80 percent of the infectious diseases were caused by hands, and if one doesn't properly dry their hands after washing, it will end up gathering more germs than dry hands.

Shaheen Sadiq, the business Head of Packages, said usage of towels and hand dryers is not as efficient and hygienic as compared to usage of tissue to dry hands. Tissues dry hands quicker than towels and hand dryers, and tissues must be disposed-off properly after usage.

Karandaaz Pakistan, Techlogix ink agreement

ISLAMABAD (PR): Karandaaz Pakistan has signed an agreement with Techlogix to invest $1.5million in the company with the vision to scale three new cloud-based verticals - Business Management Software for higher education institutions; Hospital Management Information Systems; and Mobility Information Management System for large scale sales, distribution and field forces.

Ali Sarfraz, CEO at Karandaaz Pakistan said, “We are extremely pleased to have signed our first growth capital investment deal with Techlogix after conducting a rigorous due diligence process, and are confident that this investment will provide good returns to Karandaaz. I would like to thank United Kingdom for International Development (UKAid) for their generous support and look forward to concluding three to four additional deals by 2018 end.”

WTE Firm to produce energy from MSW

LAHORE (PR): “Waste to Energy (WTE) Firm in support with Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) will setup a WTE plant at first ever modern sanitary landfill site of LWMC in Lahore with aim to generate energy from Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) of provincial metropolitan,” says Managing Director LWMC Bilal Mustafa Syed while addressing a press conference held at Company’s Head office Shaheen Complex.

According to Syed, proposed plant will be of 40MW capacity and will bring into use around 2000 tons of MSW. International firm will setup and operate this plant as Independent Power Producer (IPP) whereas LWMC will be responsible for provision of waste. Agreement for supply of MSW will formally be signed between LWMC and international firm.

BOP announces financial results

LAHORE (PR): A meeting of the Board of Directors of The Bank of Punjab (BOP) was held on March 29, 2017. During the meeting, audited Financial Statements of the Bank for the year ended December 31, 2016 were approved by the Board.

During the year 2016, BOP continued to consolidate its position by posting superlative financial results throughout the year. Owing to substantial improvement in overall business operations and prudent utilisation of available resources, BOP was able to post pre-tax profit of Rs8.0 billion for the year 2016.

and due to persistent profits, since year 2012, the accumulated losses have now been completely absorbed and retained earnings now stood at Rs659 million as on December 31, 2016.

The Bank’s capital base has also been greatly strengthened in last few years and the balance sheet size of the Bank has also touched the level of Rs545 billion and with very rapidly growing network of 453 branches, BOP is now well and truly recognised as most dynamic commercial bank in the industry.

Soneri Bank declares profit after tax of Rs1.88b

LAHORE (PR): The annual financial statements of Soneri Bank Limited for the year ended 31 December 2016 were approved by the shareholders of the Bank in its 25th AGM held on March 28, 2017.

The meeting was chaired by Alauddin Feerasta, Chairman of the Bank. Bank declared Rs1.88 billion after tax profit for the year ended 31 December 2016. The Shareholders also approved a cash dividend of Rs1.25 per share, which was recommended by the Board of Directors in their meeting held on February 15, 2017. While addressing the meeting, the chairman highlighted that 2016 was the year where bank completed its 25 years of operation and is standing tall and on course to meet its strategic objectives. He further briefed the shareholders that the Bank has shown growth and reinforcement in all core areas of the Bank’s operations.