KARACHI:- The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $21,795.9 million on March 24, 2017. The break-up of the foreign reserves position released on Thursday showed that foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) stood at $16,730.3 million, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks are $5,065.6 million, thus total liquid foreign reserves reached at $21,795.9 million. During the week ending March 24, 2017 the SBP’s reserves decreased by $230 million to $16,730 million.–Staff Reporter