ISLAMABAD - Employees' Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) Chairman Khaqan Murtaza has said that over 93 percent registered pensioners with Employees' Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI), attached department of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, were getting their pension through ATM cards.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, he said that so far 420,000 pensioners had been registered while 370,000 pensioners had ATM cards. The EOBI had taken various steps for the facilitation of pensioners and now all pensioners can get their salaries from Bank Al Falah. To a question, he said that recently Senate Standing Committee on Devolution has recommended State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to stop the deduction on the ATM Card of EOBI Pensioners holders and provide the concession to them as enjoyed by the BISP Card holders.

The EOBI chairman said that 32,000 pensioners would soon get their ATM cards after the registration process.