MULTAN - The Agriculture Department has urged mango growers adopt all modern marketing practices including taking special care of the fruit in orchards, its grading, packing, labelling and safe transportation, to secure a good return of their produce from local and international markets. Assistant Director Agriculture Information Naveed Asmat Kohloon said in a statement here Tuesday that growers should pluck fruit timely to ensure the fruit quality. He asked growers to use special mango boxes, having facility of air passage, for transportation of the commodity to the markets.