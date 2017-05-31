KARACHI - Stocks closed sharply lower amid concerns for foreign outflows, higher taxation in the federal budget on short term capital gains and super tax levy on corporate sector.

The bench mark shares index slid further, declining by 686 points as investors queued up sell orders at the faintest sign of strength. Volatility ramped up to 1.96 percent with the index clocking in a high of 52,476 points early in the session and subsequently slumping to a low of 51,453 points towards the end, dealers said.

Top decliners were HBL (slip 2.7pc), MCB (3.5pc), LUCK (2.6pc), HUBC (2.5pc) & ENGRO (1.8pc), eroding 318 points from the index, while PAKT (gain 2.6pc), MARI (1.2pc), PIOC (0.6pc), ABOT (1.2pc) & JLICL (2.1pc) added 31 points. On the sector front, Banks eroded 224 points, Cement 73 points, Fertiliser 69 points and Power 68 points; while Tobacco added 10 points, observed analyst at Topline brokerage.

Concerns for higher tax levies on steel and cement sectors and weak MSCI EM status led foreign flows played a catalyst role in major fall at PSX, market participants said. Participation ticked up as volumes increased 16 percent d/d to 234 million shares, while traded value rose 26 percent to Rs16.3 billion/$156 million.

Total 382 active companies participated in the session of which 79 concluded in positive, 294 in negative while 9 remained unchanged. Power Cement was again emerged volume leader with 24 million traded shares. Brokers expect tomorrow’s session to be volatile given that index tracking funds will have to execute in order to be effective on June 1.

PSX, GCCI ink MoU to

promote SMEs

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) for mutual cooperation and collaboration to facilitate access to equity financing for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

GCCI President Saeed Ahmed Taj and PSX Special Projects Head Mohammad Abdullah signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations. Pakistan Stock Exchange is finalising the launch of its Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Board – a platform for SMEs to raise equity capital to fund their growth and expansion needs.

A public company with post issue paid up capital of not less than Rs25 million and not more than Rs200 million is eligible to get listed on the SME Board. To promote the SME sector and to encourage SMEs to get listed on the SME Board, PSX has endeavoured to make the listing procedure simple and easy. To reduce the listing cost, initial listing fees of the Exchange have been capped at Rs50,000.

Before the MoU was signed, an awareness session to promote the SME Board was held. The awareness session was attended by CEO of SMEs, several distinguished businessmen based in Gujranwla, and members of the Executive Committee of GCCI. The participants of the awareness session expressed a keen interest in getting listed on the SME Board to raise equity capital. Moreover, the participants also felt that the SME Board would be beneficial for the cottage industry of Gujranwala.

On the basis of the MoU signed, PSX and GCCI would collaborate to generate awareness amongst SMEs of the benefits of listing which include the creation of a proper corporate structure within the SME for long term business sustainability, improved branding, greater credibility with buyers and suppliers, and managing and growing family wealth in a manner that avoids conflict within families. PSX and GCCI would conduct joint awareness sessions, workshops and trainings for SMEs to promote equity listings on the SME Board.