LAHORE - The All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (Aptma) has said that it is impossible to achieve the export target of 12 percent of GDP, given the non-serious attitude of the government.

The target cannot be achieved by allocating merely Rs4 billion in the budget against Rs180 billion Prime Minister’s Textile Industry Package announced on January 10, 2016. The textile industry stakeholders deplored that the federal budget 2017-18 has offered nothing for industrial growth and increase in exports. Instead of announcing initiatives for immediate restoration of textile industry’s viability, the government has further burdened it with increase in turn over, customs duty and sales tax on import of cotton and levy of further taxes.

The industry is already plagued with liquidity crunch amidst uncertainty relating to the clearance of billions of rupees sales tax refunds. They said both the current account and trade deficits could be minimised by strengthening the textile industry, which has potential of earning precious foreign exchange for the country.

The government should ensure enabling environment for industry and new investment on priority, they stressed. They mentioned that the high cost of doing business was already shutting out feeble manufacturing units one after another. The government should also protect domestic commerce through tangible measures to check dumping of textile raw materials and products, the Aptma spokesman said.

He said the textile industry was a major contributor to the country's exports and appealed to the prime minister to allocate funds to honour his Rs180 billion textile package, which was announced earlier this year. The textile industry is in dire need of viability restoration, he added. He said the textile value chain associations are up in arms against such an anti-industry, anti-investment and anti-export budget.