Bank Alfalah self-service banking kiosks

KARACHI (PR): In continuation of its efforts to digitize the country’s financial services landscape and promote financial inclusion here, Pakistan’s top banking institution Bank Alfalah Limited has partnered with C Square Consulting to install self-service banking kiosks. Using these IntellekT kiosks, anyone can open a Bank Alfalah digital/wallet account powered by UnionPay Debit Card within merely three minutes and all that is needed for processing is the person’s CNIC number.

The IntellekT kiosks bring innovative hardware and software functionality that enables the opening of accounts, through both self-service and/or video assisted technologies; it also uses biometric authentication from NADRA for customer validation and KYC as per regulatory guidelines. The kiosk, in addition to instant wallet opening, also offers other services including provisioning of instant issuance of BAFL UnionPaydebit card for an associated wallet account, cash deposit, PIN generation and activation, funds transfer, bill payments and much more.

“At Bank Alfalah our digital strategy revolves around working with partners that can help our bank launch innovative products and services. These self-service kiosks will undoubtedly help us in reaching out to the growing digitally savvy customer base and financially including them,” said Mehreen Ahmed, Group Head – Retail South & New Initiatives, Bank Alfalah.

“We are glad to have partnered with one of Pakistan’s most prominent banking institutions and hope that our association will result in large-scale financial enablement of the masses, a goal that we share with Bank Alfalah and the Government of Pakistan,” said Ahsan Mashkoor, CEO, CSquare Consulting. “Our IntellekT Banking Kiosks are fully capable to automate multiple banking services and enable banks to seamlessly engage and service customers in the best possible way.”

ABL opens branch at Packages Mall

LAHORE (PR): Allied Bank has added one more branch to the existing network of 1150+ branches at Packages Mall, Lahore. The inauguration event was attended by the higher management including Mohammad Naeem Mukhtar (Chairman), Muhammad Waseem Mukhtar (Director), Mubashir Akhtar (Director) , Khalid Yaqoob (CEO Packages) and Tahir Hassan Qureshi (CEO . The branch was inaugurated by Mohammad Naeem Mukhtar in the presence of esteemed management.

The branch has state of the art banking facilities including automated cash & cheques deposit facility, phone banking facility, ATM services and all other branch banking facilities.

UBL honors Younus Khan

KARACI (PR): UBL, Pakistan’s Best Bank 2016, honored Younus Khan, legendary Pakistan Cricket player, at an impressive ceremony held at the UBL head office. Younus Khan is also Captain of the UBL Cricket Team.

Wajahat Husain, President & CEO UBL, paid a glowing tribute to Younus Khan, calling him an iconic figure of Pakistan sports. He spoke of his accomplishments in cricket, in particular his captaincy of the Pakistan cricket team and his 10,000 runs in Test cricket.

Also present at the occasion were Mansoor Khan, Group Executive CIIBG and Member Board of Governors PCB, former Pakistan cricket players Rashid Latif, Moin Khan, and numerous other sports personalities. Younus Khan was also presented with a memento and a cheque as a token of appreciation by UBL. Khan expressed his delight at the recognition and promised to continue serving Pakistan cricket and the country.

UBL has a rich tradition of being an advocate of sports, especially cricket, in Pakistan. This is manifested in UBL fielding one of the most acclaimed cricket teams in Pakistan’s domestic circuit. 32 UBL cricketers have gone on to play for the Pakistan Cricket Team. This representation includes six Pakistan Cricket Captains who have led the Pakistan Cricket Team to many victories.

Ufone supports cause of educating street children

LAHORE (PR): Continuing to act in the true spirit of Ramazan, of caring and giving, Ufone has announced that like last year, this year too it will be supporting a noble cause. Ufone will support the inspiring cause of Syeda Anfas Ali Shah, by purchasing media space on television channels and digital media throughout Ramazan and donating this free of cost to the cause, so that it can spread its message widely across Pakistan.

Ufone aims to thus create widespread awareness of the great work being done by Anfas and motivate others to take up humanitarian initiatives, to bring about positive change in society. Anfas is running 7 footpath schools in Karachi and interior Sindh, with the aim of imparting education to those underprivileged children who belong to extremely poor families and mainly do street labour.

There is no bigger profession than working for humanity and to uplift fellow human beings, keeping their dignity intact, and this cause becomes even greater when the focus of your work is children. Ramazan is a time to reconsider, how we can learn from people who are outstanding role models. Ufone’s focus this Ramzan will remain the socio-economic uplift of society through supporting committed individuals and organizations who are working selflessly for societal progress.

Anfas is doing her Masters in International Relations and was previously also running a construction business. But now she has completely devoted herself to teaching children. Though she had to sacrifice her own comfortable life for this, she is happy as she gets indescribable self-satisfaction by helping the helpless.

She teaches children ranging from the ages of 5 to 17 years and devotes about 12 hours a day with related activities. By now she has 7 branches out of which 4 are in interior Sindh and 3 are in Defence. The reason she has chosen Defence is because this area is surrounded by slums where great number of children have no means to get education.

She got her NGO, Ocean Welfare Organisation, registered as the umbrella organization for her schools.

Some 1,500 children are getting educated in these schools, out of whom 250 are located in a remote area of interior Sindh, Sandhri. Earlier, there was no school in the area.

These street children are taught in a way that they pay back to the society. For example her fifth graders teach children at their early level of education. Moreover, her strength lies in the fact that she teaches self-respect, which is scarce in the situation the children are brought up in. She therefore promotes self-respect and earning acquired by the sweat on one’s brow, rather than the concept of alms. Children get rewarded on the basis of performance rather than given charity even though they are fed, clothed, and groomed on a daily basis. Anfas also pays Rs 50 to each child daily as a reward, even though her finances are tight.

But sustainability of the project is a huge challenge that she is facing, even though her determination and persistence are unwavering and are the foundation of her resilience.

She dreams of having these children enrolled in universities someday so that they graduate and acquire degrees.

Pakistanis are among the top most compassionate and generous people on the planet. If the people are made aware of this good work, they will come forward in tens if not hundreds of thousands to support such noble causes.

Finca collaborates

with Finja

LAHORE (PR): Pakistan’s first free mobile wallet, SimSim recently received regulatory approval from the State Bank of Pakistan. The approval was granted under the Branchless Banking Regulation framework formulated by SBP.

SimSim is collaboration between FINCA Microfinance Bank Limited and FINJA Pvt. Limited. This is the first time a bank and a fintech, acting as the super-agent of the bank, have partnered to create a digital financial product.

“SimSim’s pioneering instant mobile account will go a long way in boosting financial inclusion in the country and digitizing the economy”, M Mudassar Aqil, CEO of FINCA Microfinance Bank Limited stated.

Discussing future plans for SimSim, Qasif Shahid, CEO of FINJA Pvt. Limited, said that SimSim is not simply a product or an app, rather it is a movement to free digital commerce in Pakistan.

Monis Rahman, tech veteran and co-founder of FINJA, added that the ease of becoming part of the SimSim network positions it as a platform, which users can spread and grow without any friction.

SimSim successfully completed a beta pilot prior to the formal approval from SBP, and recorded PKR 600 million in transactions, 30,000 in self-registered mobile wallet accounts and a retail network of 500 participating merchants.

The mobile wallet is a highly innovative, automated process which relies on NADRA integration and machine learning. Anyone with a valid CNIC can create a SimSim branchless bank account, in under one minute, using their internet-enabled mobile phones.

SimSim is connected to other banks through 1-Link for instant transfers, while ATM cards are available for cash withdrawals. Payments through SimSim are free for the receiving and sending users with their mobile numbers acting as bank account numbers.

Defclarea delegation

visits DHA head office

KARACHI (PR): A delegation of real estate agents representing DEFCLAREA (Defence and Clifton Association of Real Estate Agents) visited DHA head office and attended a meeting chaired by Administrator DHA Brig Shahid Hassan Ali in which real-estate business related matters pertaining to smooth, safe and hassle free transfer of property/plots were discussed.

Administrator said that realtors were playing a pivotal role in promoting mutually beneficial real estate business activities in DHA. He appreciated the diligent role of real estate agents in the property business which was instrumental in giving a boost to national economy.

The realtors were given an update/progress of the development projects being undertaken in DHA and DHA City to give better and modern living facilities to residents and to enhance the efficacy of the organization. They were also apprised about the community oriented development initiatives being taken by DHA showcasing the soft image of the Housing Authority.

The real-estate agents appreciated the dynamic and versatile vision of DHA as a leading land development organization of the country. They were of the view that DHA was the most sought-after and popular locality of the metropolis and that the value of property both in DHA and DCK was showing a consistent increase substantiating the credibility, reputation and efficacy of DHA as a trendsetter in the field of community living.

On a complaint of real-estate agents pertaining to acute shortage of water in DHA, the realtors were informed that DHA was substantiating the efforts of CBC to overcome the impasse by establishing RO plants in the area. Moreover they were informed that Chief Minister Sindh has officially allocated 13 MGD water for DHA areas for which necessary notification has been made that will take care of water woes of residents of DHA.

Administrator underlined the need for better understanding and coordination between realtors and DHA to help facilitate the public in making credible, prudent and safe investment choices. The meeting ended on a happy note.

EcoStar water dispensers

KARACHI (PR): EcoStar, being a responsible organization, advises its consumers to stay hydrated during hot summers but make sure that water which you are drinking is clean and pure. Recently, company has launched specially designed water dispensers which are available in market. EcoStar aims to provide healthy source of clean and cold water.

EcoStar’s water-dispensers are very easy to use, with numerous features for convenience and safety. These products are aesthetically designed to blend in with the interior décor at any home or office.

Dispenser’s refrigerant capacity is 16 liters whereas one model without refrigerant is ideally built for domestic use if cabinet is not required. In built Overheat Protection, LED Indicators for Hot & Cold, Energy-Saving, silent operation and Eco-Friendly technology are few of innovative technologies introduces in these artful pieces.

Promising a healthy and comfortable lifestyle for the consumers, EcoStar make sure to get them best quality products in affordable price.