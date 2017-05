Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday announced a decrease of Rs 1.20/litre in petrol prices, reported Radio Pakistan.

According to new prices, petrol prices will be 72.80 rupees with a reduction of 1.20 rupees, diesel 81.40 with a reduction of 1.60 rupees, while prices of the light diesel and kerosene oil will remain unchanged at 44 rupees per liter.

The new prices will take effect from midnight.