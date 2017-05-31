MoU inked on treatment for NCDs

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Saira Afzal Tarar has lauded the initiative being adopted to provide free treatment to people suffering from chronic diseases. Speaking in Switzerland, Saira said the burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) is disproportionally affecting the poorest people in society and worsening the burden of poverty for them. The minister was in Geneva to continue negotiations following an MOU signed with multinational healthcare company, Novartis, earlier this month. Its ‘Access’ programme will provide a basket of high-quality medicines in the public sector targeting four key NCDs-cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, respiratory illnesses and breast cancer. According to the World Bank, chronic diseases account for 59pc of the total disease burden in Pakistan and cause 50pc of deaths every year in the country.

Establishment of EXIM Bank of Pakistan positive step: FCCI president

FAISALABAD (APP): Establishment of EXIM Bank of Pakistan Limited is a step in the right direction to give infrastructural support to exports and imports from Pakistan. However, to fully achieve its objectives, real stakeholders must be included in its Board of Directors (BoDs). This was stated by Engineer Muhammad Saeed Sheikh, president, FCCI, while talking to Yasir Hayat Khan, company secretary of EXIM Bank, who met him in his office on Tuesday. The FCCI president briefed the visiting official about the economic importance of Faisalabad. He said that out of total US$18 billion exports of Pakistan, the share of Faisalabad was around 33 per cent. Similarly, out of US$11 billion textile exports, Faisalabad is contributing US$6 billion per annum, which is around 55 per cent of the total textile exports. The FCCI president suggested that Yasir Hayat Khan should have detailed meetings with office-bearers of Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA) and Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PHMEA).

Yasir Hayat Khan briefed the host about the bank, saying that the idea of EXIM Bank was floated in 2004, but it was incorporated in 2015. He hoped the bank would become operational within next six to eight months.

26.677 million tons cargo handled at Port Qasim in nine months

ISLAMABAD (APP): The current year has witnessed handling of 26.677 million ton of total cargo at Port Qasim so far as against corresponding period of previous year, showing 12.2 percent increase. This growth is attributed to increased handling of Petroleum Oil Lubricants (POL) imports, chemicals, containerised cargo, LPG and LNG. Out of 26.677 million ton, the liquid cargo was 12.639 million ton (47.4 percent), containerised cargo was 10.704 million ton (40.1 percent) and remaining 3.334 million ton (12.5 percent) was miscellaneous types of dry bulk/break bulk cargo. Official sources on Tuesday said Port Qasim Authority has handled 0.871 million Twenty-Feet Equivalent Units (TEUS) of container traffic during first nine months of this fiscal year, the growth in container traffic during nine months is 7 percent over same period of 2015-16. The volume of import cargo during July-March 2016-17 stood at 21.604 million ton, showing 19.4 percent higher than 18.092 million ton handled during corresponding period.

The exports handled were 5.072 million ton during current year 2016-17 as compared to 5.677 million ton handled during corresponding period of 2015-16, registering a decline of 10.6 percent.

Call to curb under-invoicing

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): The PHMA standing committee on anti-smuggling and FBR Chairman Sheikh Abdul Mannan has asked the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to devise a mechanism in consultation with the business community to overcome the issue of smuggling and under-invoicing within the shortest possible time. Talking to journalists, he said the government needs to weed out the menace of smuggling and under-invoicing before implementing any tax avoidance measures. He urged the Federal Board of Revenue to resolve the WeBOC system issues as it was not working properly. He said that the menace of smuggling and under-invoicing was not only eating up huge government revenue but also hitting the genuine businessmen very hard. He urged the Customs chief that the up-country businessmen should be taken on board while determining the value of the goods as the higher valuation of goods and raw materials is not only jacking up cost of doing business in the country but encouraging corruption and smuggling.