LAHORE - Contrary to tall claims of the Punjab government, not a single mining scheme has been added in the Annual Development Programme (ADP) 2017-18, The Nation learnt reliably.

The only scheme the Mines and Minerals (M&M) department added in the ADP this year was dropped by the Planning and Development Department (P&DD). In line with Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s vision to ensure good governance and to overhaul Punjab’s mining sector, the Mines and Minerals Directorate-General procured the world’s most popular mining software SURPAC from the French company Dassault Systèmes last year. This purchase was made after extensive deliberations between the DGM&M and the Planning and Development (P&D) Department which subsequently included technical third-party experts, all of who reached a unanimous consensus that this technology would revolutionise Punjab’s mining sector and bring it on par with internationally acceptable standards by ensuring sustainability.

A cohort of 14 officers who had been inducted over the last 3 years into the DGM&M on the basis rigorous merit were trained by the French experts in the usage of the mining software. The P&D chairman met with the trainers and lauded their efforts. He also met with the trainees and appreciated their enthusiasm for learning and hoped that this software would prove to be blessing for the Punjab’s mining sector.

The successful training and implementation of SURPAC revealed how capabilities could be enhanced even further by using additional mining tools. Along with Minex, GEMS, Mine Sched and Whittle, the software SURPAC forms only one part of the complete solution known as GEOVIA. Hence, a concept paper for a new scheme “SURPAC Implementation” was prepared in the direction of Mines and Minerals Secretary Dr Arshad Mehmood and submitted to the P&D Department for the ADP 2017-2018. The P&D Department directed that all proposals should be prioritised and DGM&M placed their only new technical scheme at the top. Member (Social Services) Rai Javed marked this technical scheme as the highest priority since this would not only save the public sector’s millions of rupees in fees, but generate additional revenue streams by allowing the Punjab government by provide mining-related consultancy services to various stakeholders.

However, after an administrative shuffle in the P&D Department, Rai Javed was transferred and meetings were again held in which the Chief of Section Abid Razzak, without assigning any reason, shelved the proposal to build on the existing success of the DGM&M, despite being present when the decision to prioritise the Mines ADP 2017-2018 was taken. This high-handedness resulted in the sole technical mining scheme of DGM&M being removed, in direct contravention of the chief minister’s vision to modernise the mining sector. Abid Razzak arbitrarily dismissed this scheme in the absence of the Mines secretary, who is on training, without due consultation with all the stakeholders.

The Punjab chief minister last month chaired a meeting to review progress on exploration of iron ore reserves in Chiniot-Rajua and said that an agreement had been signed with German company Fugro, in second phase, for exploration of underground minerals. It would help identify estimated cost of minerals as well as collection of data, he added.

An M&M officer quoting the Punjab spokesperson said the chief minister had rejected the proposal of World Bank funding the exploration programme at Chiniot and Rajoa. The CM had directed to do with own resources. The establishment of the Punjab Mineral Company to steer the process on best corporate practices was the way forward in this regard.