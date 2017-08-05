NEWS
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Mailbox
Multimedia
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Print Edition
Today's Paper
E-PAPER
Blogs
Read All Blogs
Write For Us
Nawaiwaqt Group
Nawaiwaqt Newspaper
Waqt News TV
Family Magazine
Phool Magazine
Nidaimillat Magazine
Sunday Magazine
Weekend
Young Nation
Articles
eMag
October Reign
Saturday | August 05, 2017
NEWS
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Mailbox
Multimedia
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
Editor's Picks
Featured
Newspaper Picks
Print Edition
Today's Paper
E-Paper
Blogs
Read All Blogs
Write For Us
Connect with us
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Youtube
Follow @the_nation
Latest
Aug 05, 06:43 am
PM constitutes seven new ministries
Aug 05, 06:42 am
KP to probe corruption charges against Gulalai
Aug 05, 06:41 am
UN reports 251 killings in DR Congo, 62 children among dead
Aug 05, 06:41 am
Bill to cut off aid to Palestinians passed by US body
Aug 05, 06:40 am
Plane crash at Swiss camp kills teens, pilot
Aug 05, 06:39 am
Foiled Australia plane plot directed by IS
Aug 05, 06:38 am
US to make tougher visa vetting permanent
Aug 05, 06:37 am
Blaze sweeps through Dubai skyscraper for 2nd time
NO ITS CONSPIRACY CORRUPTION REMOVE IT
August 05, 2017
SHARE :
Tweet
NO ITS CONSPIRACYCORRUPTIONREMOVE IT
Tweet
TODAY'S POPULAR
Most Viewed
|
Most Commented
Naz Baloch responds to invitation to rejoin PTI
Daniyal Aziz refuses rumors of dissent, affirms ...
ISIS behind Australian men's foiled Etihad bomb plot: police
Abduction case: Minor girl returns home
PM Abbasi forms cabinet with an eye to 2018 poll
PM orders to form committee to investigate Ayesha Gulalai's ...
Zardari is also behind Ayesha Gulalai: Fazal Illahi
Naz Baloch responds to invitation to rejoin PTI
MORE IN
CARTOONS
August 05, 2017
1 2 3
August 04, 2017
ISIS
August 03, 2017
PM
August 03, 2017
This time you will have to deliver, sir NAB
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus