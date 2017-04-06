NEWS
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Mailbox
Multimedia
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Print Edition
Today's Paper
E-PAPER
Blogs
Read All Blogs
Write For Us
Nawaiwaqt Group
Nawaiwaqt Newspaper
Waqt News TV
Family Magazine
Phool Magazine
Nidaimillat Magazine
Sunday Magazine
Weekend
Young Nation
Articles
eMag
October Reign
Thursday | April 06, 2017
NEWS
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Mailbox
Multimedia
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
Editor's Picks
Featured
Newspaper Picks
Print Edition
Today's Paper
E-Paper
Blogs
Read All Blogs
Write For Us
Connect with us
Facebook
Twitter
Google Plus
RSS
Youtube
Follow @the_nation
Latest
Apr 06, 10:38 am
Around 270,000 Syrians have right to bring families to Germany: report
Apr 06, 10:27 am
Trump drops Steve Bannon from National Security Council
Apr 06, 09:59 am
Police detains Kashmiri players for wearing Pakistan cricket team's jersey in IHK
Apr 06, 09:54 am
‘For me Lahore is like Paris or Brussels’ – How famous German novelist Christoph Peters fell in love with Pakistan
Apr 06, 09:53 am
An astoundingly insensitive scene from Moray Saiyaan has been messing with my head for the past two months
Apr 06, 09:43 am
Foolish to think US would mediate between Pakistan and India without bias: Shireen Mazari
Apr 06, 09:30 am
Landslide on Baldia Town house kills 5 in Karachi
Apr 06, 08:39 am
Trump says chemical attack in Syria crossed many lines
LOAD SHEDDING
April 06, 2017
SHARE :
Tweet
LOAD SHEDDING WILL END SOON
Tweet
RELATED NEWS
November 12, 2008, 5:43 pm
Load-shedding to end by next two years: PM
November 02, 2008, 1:19 pm
Load-shedding continues despite weekly holiday in Karachi
October 25, 2008, 6:37 pm
Zardari orders cut in power load-shedding
July 14, 2008, 5:43 pm
Peshawar endures prolonged load-shedding
MORE IN
CARTOONS
April 05, 2017
PRICE HIKE
April 05, 2017
WHAT IS YOUR OPINION ABOUT THE NEW POLICE UNIFORM OLD WINE IN NEW BOTTLE
April 03, 2017
YOU TOLD ME THAT I CAN ALIENATE PAKISTAN ...AND YOU BELIEVE THAT!
April 03, 2017
CHIEF OF THE ARMY STAFF THERE IS A GOOD NEWS AND THERE IS A BAD NEWS GOOD NEWS IS HE IS WITH ...
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus