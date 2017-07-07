NEWS
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Mailbox
Multimedia
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Print Edition
Today's Paper
E-PAPER
Blogs
Read All Blogs
Write For Us
Nawaiwaqt Group
Nawaiwaqt Newspaper
Waqt News TV
Family Magazine
Phool Magazine
Nidaimillat Magazine
Sunday Magazine
Weekend
Young Nation
Articles
eMag
October Reign
Friday | July 07, 2017
NEWS
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Mailbox
Multimedia
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
Editor's Picks
Featured
Newspaper Picks
Print Edition
Today's Paper
E-Paper
Blogs
Read All Blogs
Write For Us
Connect with us
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Youtube
Follow @the_nation
Latest
Jul 07, 07:08 am
RS. THIS IS A CONSPIRACY
Jul 07, 07:06 am
$ US DOLLAR
Jul 07, 03:56 am
Motorcyclist killed in road mishap
Jul 07, 03:42 am
IHC takes up petition seeking ban on USAID activities
Jul 07, 03:41 am
Medical students protest college suspension
Jul 07, 03:41 am
AIOU undertakes plan to upgrade 44 regional offices
Jul 07, 03:39 am
Fake viral video triggers debate on internet’s reliability
Jul 07, 03:39 am
Girls outshine boys in FBISE results
$ US DOLLAR
July 07, 2017
SHARE :
Tweet
US DOLLAR
Tweet
RELATED NEWS
May 26, 2008
Dollar for dollar
October 07, 2009
Dollar drops on 'plans' to ditch dollar-oil price
May 19, 2008, 11:38 am
Dollar steady in Asia amid inflation jitters
April 22, 2008, 11:23 am
Rupee to remain under pressure against dollar
MORE IN
CARTOONS
July 07, 2017
RS. THIS IS A CONSPIRACY
July 06, 2017
SINDH NAB
July 06, 2017
Environment we're making room for metro, orange train and motorways
July 05, 2017
STOCK MARKET
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus