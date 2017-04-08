NEWS
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Mailbox
Multimedia
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Print Edition
Today's Paper
E-PAPER
Blogs
Read All Blogs
Write For Us
Nawaiwaqt Group
Nawaiwaqt Newspaper
Waqt News TV
Family Magazine
Phool Magazine
Nidaimillat Magazine
Sunday Magazine
Weekend
Young Nation
Articles
eMag
October Reign
Saturday | April 08, 2017
NEWS
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Mailbox
Multimedia
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
Editor's Picks
Featured
Newspaper Picks
Print Edition
Today's Paper
E-Paper
Blogs
Read All Blogs
Write For Us
Connect with us
Facebook
Twitter
Google Plus
RSS
Youtube
Follow @the_nation
Latest
Apr 08, 04:23 am
Misbah-ul-Haq: The superhero that Pakistan needed
Apr 08, 02:51 am
Sahir Lodhi lashes out at critics after Raasta bombs at box office
Apr 08, 02:45 am
Russia warns of serious consequences from US Syria strike
Apr 08, 02:45 am
Afghanistan destroyed biometric system at border: Janjua
Apr 08, 02:44 am
Ahmadi professor shot dead in Lahore
Apr 08, 02:43 am
Panamagate verdict will hold ‘corrupt’ accountable: Imran
Apr 08, 02:43 am
India misguiding Baloch youth, says Zardari
Apr 08, 02:43 am
Imran promoting negative politics: Minister
KARACHI PEACE CREDIT
April 08, 2017
SHARE :
Tweet
KARACHI PEACE CREDIT
Tweet
RELATED NEWS
April 07, 2017
Credit of Karachi’s peace goes to PM: Sindh Governor
April 06, 2017, 3:21 pm
'Credit for peace in Karachi goes to Nawaz Sharif not Raheel Sharif'
July 12, 2015
UNSC, US media credit Pakistan for Afghan peace talks
August 28, 2013
our 12000 workers were killed Army action in Karachi 1992 our 15000 workers were killed Army action ...
MORE IN
CARTOONS
April 08, 2017
HE INSISTS DOCTOR, OPERATION ZARB-I-AZAB WAS 100 PERCENT CONDUCTED BY HIS BOSS AND GEN, RAHEEL HAD ...
April 07, 2017
NATIONAL ACTION PLAN
April 06, 2017
LOAD SHEDDING
April 05, 2017
PRICE HIKE
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus