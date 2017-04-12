NEWS
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Mailbox
Multimedia
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Print Edition
Today's Paper
E-PAPER
Blogs
Read All Blogs
Write For Us
Nawaiwaqt Group
Nawaiwaqt Newspaper
Waqt News TV
Family Magazine
Phool Magazine
Nidaimillat Magazine
Sunday Magazine
Weekend
Young Nation
Articles
eMag
October Reign
Wednesday | April 12, 2017
NEWS
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Mailbox
Multimedia
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
Editor's Picks
Featured
Newspaper Picks
Print Edition
Today's Paper
E-Paper
Blogs
Read All Blogs
Write For Us
Connect with us
Facebook
Twitter
Google Plus
RSS
Youtube
Follow @the_nation
Latest
Apr 12, 03:06 am
‘Panamagate verdict to be remembered for centuries’
Apr 12, 03:03 am
Uzair Baloch taken into custody: ISPR
Apr 12, 03:02 am
Jadhav has 60 days to appeal sentence
Apr 12, 02:59 am
Will go out of way to defend ‘spy’: India
Apr 12, 02:55 am
PM sees key US role in resolving Kashmir dispute
Apr 12, 02:54 am
‘The most famous student in the world‘
Apr 12, 02:52 am
President appoints Haque as acting AGP
Apr 12, 02:51 am
Resuming op of grounded PIA aircraft raises questions
Another amnesty program in the offing
April 12, 2017
SHARE :
Tweet
Another amnesty program in the offing
Tweet
RELATED NEWS
January 16, 2016
The Great AMNESTY SCHEME The Great AMNESTY SCHEME
August 07, 2008, 5:14 pm
Rice threatens sanctions on Iran over nuclear program
July 31, 2008, 12:46 pm
No deadline discussed regarding nuclear program: Iran FM
May 12, 2008, 6:53 pm
SC prohibits program, promos on judiciary
MORE IN
CARTOONS
April 12, 2017
PAKISTAN MUST ACT AGAINST TERRORISTS
April 10, 2017
MUSLIMS
April 10, 2017
HAS THE PANAMA VERDICT ARRIVED SON?
April 09, 2017
world war war in syria
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus