NEWS
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Mailbox
Multimedia
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Print Edition
Today's Paper
E-PAPER
Blogs
Read All Blogs
Write For Us
Nawaiwaqt Group
Nawaiwaqt Newspaper
Waqt News TV
Family Magazine
Phool Magazine
Nidaimillat Magazine
Sunday Magazine
Weekend
Young Nation
Articles
eMag
October Reign
Sunday | March 12, 2017
NEWS
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Mailbox
Multimedia
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
Editor's Picks
Featured
Newspaper Picks
Print Edition
Today's Paper
E-Paper
Blogs
Read All Blogs
Write For Us
Connect with us
Facebook
Twitter
Google Plus
RSS
Youtube
Follow @the_nation
Latest
Mar 12, 03:17 am
PM asks ulema to counter terrorists narrative
Mar 12, 03:14 am
NAB arrests billionaire Hyderabad officer over graft
Mar 12, 03:13 am
JUI-F MPA resigns, joins PTI
Mar 12, 03:10 am
Strong Senate to strengthen federation: Rabbani
Mar 12, 03:08 am
COAS briefed on Chinese security
Mar 12, 03:08 am
Why are ethnic divides becoming more delineated in Pakistan?
Mar 12, 03:01 am
Modi scores landslide victory in UP elections
Mar 12, 03:00 am
Revised Trump travel ban suffers first legal blow
MILITARY COURTS
March 12, 2017
SHARE :
Tweet
MILITARY COURTS
Tweet
RELATED NEWS
January 03, 2012
Nawaz backs military courts for Karachi
May 03, 2011
No plan under way to try terrorists in military courts, SC told
December 26, 2009
No room for military courts in Constitution: Awan
June 17, 2009, 5:59 pm
SC directs shifting special courts in district courts
MORE IN
CARTOONS
March 12, 2017
Court disqualifies Korean president AHA! PRESIDENT, NOT PRIME MINISTER
March 11, 2017
CARTOON
March 11, 2017
HERE IS THE LIST OF DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS AND GRANTS THAT I ANNOUNCE AT EVERY PUBLIC MEETING
March 06, 2017
.... IS OUR ENEMY PAKISTAN IS YOUR ENEMY
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus