NEWS
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Mailbox
Multimedia
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Print Edition
Today's Paper
E-PAPER
Blogs
Read All Blogs
Write For Us
Nawaiwaqt Group
Nawaiwaqt Newspaper
Waqt News TV
Family Magazine
Phool Magazine
Nidaimillat Magazine
Sunday Magazine
Weekend
Young Nation
Articles
eMag
October Reign
Friday | August 18, 2017
NEWS
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Mailbox
Multimedia
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
Editor's Picks
Featured
Newspaper Picks
Print Edition
Today's Paper
E-Paper
Blogs
Read All Blogs
Write For Us
Connect with us
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Youtube
Follow @the_nation
Latest
Aug 18, 10:49 am
Spanish police stop second attack after 13 killed in Barcelona
Aug 18, 10:22 am
UN chief: Saudi coalition attacks killed children in Yemen
Aug 18, 09:45 am
Syria has more than six months' strategic wheat reserves
Aug 18, 09:15 am
Jailed former Mexican governor starts hunger strike over 'witch hunt'
Aug 18, 08:36 am
'Guardian angel' need for advisers in Afghanistan drives call for more troops
PPP
August 18, 2017
SHARE :
Tweet
PPP
Tweet
TODAY'S POPULAR
Most Viewed
|
Most Commented
NA-120 by-polls: Kalsoom Nawaz leaves for London on last ...
Nawaz dismisses rocky relationship with Army generals
Why Pakistan is a tourist attraction for foreigners
India's claim that Kashmir is its territory is based on ...
Greenland ice sheet melting at a very fast rate, says study
NA-120 by-polls: Kalsoom Nawaz leaves for London on last ...
Malala secures place in University of Oxford
SC gives NAB access to ‘confidential’ 10th volume of ...
MORE IN
CARTOONS
August 18, 2017
Mission Impossible
August 17, 2017
WEAPON FREE PAKISTAN SIR, SOME PEOPLE ARE USING THEIR TOUNGS AS WEAPONS, WHAT ABOUT THEM?
August 17, 2017
BROTHER, I THINK WE CAN ALSO HAVE OUR OWN NAB
August 16, 2017
ECONOMY
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus