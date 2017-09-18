NEWS
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Mailbox
Multimedia
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Print Edition
Today's Paper
E-PAPER
Blogs
Read All Blogs
Write For Us
Nawaiwaqt Group
Nawaiwaqt Newspaper
Waqt News TV
Family Magazine
Phool Magazine
Nidaimillat Magazine
Sunday Magazine
Weekend
Young Nation
Articles
eMag
Monday | September 18, 2017
NEWS
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Mailbox
Multimedia
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
Editor's Picks
Featured
Newspaper Picks
Print Edition
Today's Paper
E-Paper
Blogs
Read All Blogs
Write For Us
Connect with us
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Youtube
Follow @the_nation
Latest
Sep 18, 03:30 am
Pak expats group serving pilgrims needs support during Hajj
Sep 18, 03:29 am
Soaring crimes leave capital residents on the edge
Sep 18, 03:29 am
NIH for taking steps to stop dengue transmission in capital
Sep 18, 03:28 am
Govt to spend Rs 580m on four mega projects
Sep 18, 03:28 am
Rs6.8b paid to students under PM’s Fee Re-imbursement Scheme
Sep 18, 03:28 am
New online cab services increase youth employability
Sep 18, 03:27 am
DRAP’s campaign against spurious drugs continues
Sep 18, 03:27 am
HEC devising mechanism to curb intolerance, extremism in varsities
NA : 120 PML(N) wins with a very tight margin
September 18, 2017
SHARE :
Tweet
IT IS VICTORY OF THE LOSER AND DEFEAT OF THE WINNER
Tweet
TODAY'S POPULAR
Most Viewed
|
Most Commented
Kulsoom bags victory in NA-120 by-polls
NA-120: The public’s verdict awaited
Low voter turnout, an expected 2nd runner-up mark NA-120 ...
Iran recruits Afghan and Pakistani Shiites to fight in Syria
TTP claims responsibility for Bajaur Agency roadside blast
Anti-polio drive to begin across Pakistan tomorrow
MORE IN
CARTOONS
September 18, 2017
DEBT
September 16, 2017
REVIEW PETITION REJECTED
September 16, 2017
PUNJAB ASSEMBLY Punjab Assembly passes resolution against Supreme Court verdict
September 15, 2017
Muslim Ummah strongly condemn atrocities against Rohingya Muslims: News
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus