NEWS
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Mailbox
Multimedia
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Print Edition
Today's Paper
E-PAPER
Blogs
Read All Blogs
Write For Us
Nawaiwaqt Group
Nawaiwaqt Newspaper
Waqt News TV
Family Magazine
Phool Magazine
Nidaimillat Magazine
Sunday Magazine
Weekend
Young Nation
Articles
eMag
October Reign
Tuesday | June 20, 2017
NEWS
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Mailbox
Multimedia
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
Editor's Picks
Featured
Newspaper Picks
Print Edition
Today's Paper
E-Paper
Blogs
Read All Blogs
Write For Us
Connect with us
Facebook
Twitter
Google Plus
RSS
Youtube
Follow @the_nation
Latest
Jun 20, 05:59 am
Beating India – Conquering Champion’s Trophy 2017
Jun 20, 03:25 am
SC tells govt to stop harassing JIT
Jun 20, 03:25 am
Nawaz, Zardari can’t curb corruption even if they lead ‘angels’
Jun 20, 03:24 am
OIC asks Delhi to end brutalities in held Kashmir
Jun 20, 03:23 am
India’s ceasefire violations took 832 lives in AJK, NA told
Jun 20, 03:22 am
Lockheed signs pact with Tata to make F-16 planes in India
Jun 20, 03:22 am
Pakistan movement worker Col Amjad passes away
Jun 20, 03:21 am
Govt fighting darkness, its supporters: Shehbaz
Promises made and promises kept
June 20, 2017
SHARE :
Tweet
Promises made and promises kept
Tweet
RELATED NEWS
November 12, 2014
Promises and more promises
October 21, 2013
promises about load shedding promises for ending corruption promises for improving law & order
September 12, 2013
Promises and just more promises
August 31, 2008, 9:28 pm
Zardari failed to keep promises more than once: Ahsan Iqbal
MORE IN
CARTOONS
June 20, 2017
INDIA PAKISTAN THE CHAMP
June 19, 2017
ALL DEPARTMENTS DENY HAMPERING JIT PROBE
June 19, 2017
MODEL TOWN MASSACRE 2014 HE COMES, HE HARANGUES, HE GOES. HE GOES. A PERIODIC EXERCISE
June 18, 2017
SWEAR, I HVE NEVER KILLED OR EATEN ANY ANIMAL EVER!
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus