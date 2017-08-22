NEWS
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Mailbox
Multimedia
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Print Edition
Today's Paper
E-PAPER
Blogs
Read All Blogs
Write For Us
Nawaiwaqt Group
Nawaiwaqt Newspaper
Waqt News TV
Family Magazine
Phool Magazine
Nidaimillat Magazine
Sunday Magazine
Weekend
Young Nation
Articles
eMag
October Reign
Tuesday | August 22, 2017
NEWS
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Mailbox
Multimedia
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
Editor's Picks
Featured
Newspaper Picks
Print Edition
Today's Paper
E-Paper
Blogs
Read All Blogs
Write For Us
Connect with us
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Youtube
Follow @the_nation
Latest
Aug 22, 03:46 am
Army denies tiff in civil-military ties
Aug 22, 03:44 am
Shehbaz to be appointed PML-N president on Sept 7
Aug 22, 03:43 am
NAB ‘offers’ Saeed, Kayani to become approvers
Aug 22, 03:41 am
China friendship cornerstone of foreign policy: Tahmina
Aug 22, 03:40 am
PML-N to ‘carry forward’ Nawaz policies
Aug 22, 03:39 am
Dar challenges Panama Papers verdict
Aug 22, 03:39 am
LHC rejects appeals against Kalsoom’s candidature
Aug 22, 03:37 am
ATC to hear Benazir assassination case on daily basis
NAB SUMMONS
August 22, 2017
SHARE :
Tweet
NAB SUMMONS
Tweet
TODAY'S POPULAR
Most Viewed
|
Most Commented
Imran Khan’s disqualification petition dismissed by ECP
Shahbaz Sharif was target of Ferozpur Road blast: DG ISPR
Video: Young boy drowns in River Jhelum while trying to win ...
Police use tear gas, water canon as lawyers turn enraged at ...
Joint Turkish-Iranian operation 'always on the agenda': ...
Police use tear gas, water canon as lawyers turn enraged at ...
Man chopped off his wife’s ears, hands
ECP rejects PPP, PTI applications against Kalsoom Nawaz’s ...
MORE IN
CARTOONS
August 22, 2017
LAWYERS VS LAW
August 21, 2017
US WANTS TO CONTINUE'HONEST RELATIONSHIP' WITH PAKISTAN DOMORE
August 21, 2017
WHICH IS THE SEVENTH WONDER OF THE WORLD SON NAB PAPA, WHAT ELSE!
August 20, 2017
KPK DENGUE
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus