NEWS
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Mailbox
Multimedia
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Print Edition
Today's Paper
E-PAPER
Blogs
Read All Blogs
Write For Us
Nawaiwaqt Group
Nawaiwaqt Newspaper
Waqt News TV
Family Magazine
Phool Magazine
Nidaimillat Magazine
Sunday Magazine
Weekend
Young Nation
Articles
eMag
October Reign
Friday | December 23, 2016
NEWS
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Mailbox
Multimedia
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
Editor's Picks
Featured
Newspaper Picks
Print Edition
Today's Paper
E-Paper
Blogs
Read All Blogs
Write For Us
Connect with us
Facebook
Twitter
Google Plus
RSS
Youtube
Follow @the_nation
Latest
Dec 23, 01:28 am
A sense of déjà vu – The Middle East unplugged
Dec 23, 01:16 am
The corruption saga in Balochistan has a happy ending for Mushtaq Raisani after all
Dec 23, 12:45 am
13 biggest celebrity scandals of 2016
Dec 22, 11:55 pm
Govt gains hold of Aleppo after four years: Syrian military
Dec 22, 11:33 pm
Snowden still has contacts with Russian intelligence: US House report
Dec 22, 11:32 pm
Govt releases Rs250m for houbara conservation
Dec 22, 11:11 pm
Trump calls for expanded US nuclear weapons capability
Dec 22, 11:03 pm
Migrant in Italy gets 30-year-sentence for murder of US woman
GOVT EMPOWERS CNG OWNERS TO FIX PRICES OGRA
December 22, 2016
SHARE :
Tweet
GOVT EMPOWERS CNG OWNERS TO FIX PRICES OGRA
Tweet
RELATED NEWS
May 26, 2012
DIG ‘empowers’ addicts
November 30, 2011
Gas Act empowers Ogra to save billions of rupees
June 16, 2009
ECC empowers Ogra to fix CNG prices
July 04, 2008, 6:36 pm
Peshawar CNG owners fix CNG price
MORE IN
CARTOONS
December 22, 2016
LOOK SA'EEN, IN PLICE DEPARTMENT, WE CAN'T AFFORD AN HONEST PERSON ON A SENSITIVE POST
December 21, 2016
PANAMA IN COURT PANAMA ON ROADS PANAMA IN PARLIAMENT WHAT ARE YOUDOING
December 21, 2016
"Kala bakra, for sadqa before boarding"
December 20, 2016
PIA
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus