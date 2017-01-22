NEWS
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Mailbox
Multimedia
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Print Edition
Today's Paper
E-PAPER
Blogs
Read All Blogs
Write For Us
Nawaiwaqt Group
Nawaiwaqt Newspaper
Waqt News TV
Family Magazine
Phool Magazine
Nidaimillat Magazine
Sunday Magazine
Weekend
Young Nation
Articles
eMag
October Reign
Sunday | January 22, 2017
NEWS
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Mailbox
Multimedia
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
Editor's Picks
Featured
Newspaper Picks
Print Edition
Today's Paper
E-Paper
Blogs
Read All Blogs
Write For Us
Connect with us
Facebook
Twitter
Google Plus
RSS
Youtube
Follow @the_nation
Latest
Jan 22, 03:37 am
Govt changes schedule of training courses for civil servants
Jan 22, 03:36 am
Ummah supports Kashmiris’ freedom struggle: Dr Karim
Jan 22, 03:36 am
Minister condemns Parachinar blast
Jan 22, 03:35 am
Ageless Nadal outlasts teenager, Serena cruises
Jan 22, 03:35 am
Team events also see huge upsets in Tenpin Bowling C’ship
Jan 22, 03:34 am
Rapid fire Miller leads South Africa to victory
Jan 22, 03:34 am
Shakib magic cleans out New Zealand middle order
Jan 22, 03:33 am
England search winning formula in last ODI
Cartoon
January 22, 2017
SHARE :
Tweet
Cartoon
Tweet
RELATED NEWS
March 24, 2009
Brain 'joins the dots' when drawing a cartoon face from memory
February 21, 2009
N.Y. paper offers qualified apology for controversial cartoon
February 20, 2009
Black leaders planning boycott of NY paper over cartoon
July 28, 2008
Cartoon sketching workshop continues
MORE IN
CARTOONS
January 22, 2017
WE WILL ROOT OUT RADICAL ISLAMIC TERROR POSITIVELY YOU CAN DO THAT SIR, AND SHOULD DO, AFTER ALL IT ...
January 21, 2017
ITS TOO BIG CAN'T LET IT GO
January 21, 2017
JUST KEEP ON BEATING ABOUT THE BUSH HOW TO DODGE SC AND PROTECT CORRUPTION
January 20, 2017
MONEY TRAIL
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus