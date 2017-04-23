NEWS
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Mailbox
Multimedia
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Print Edition
Today's Paper
E-PAPER
Blogs
Read All Blogs
Write For Us
Nawaiwaqt Group
Nawaiwaqt Newspaper
Waqt News TV
Family Magazine
Phool Magazine
Nidaimillat Magazine
Sunday Magazine
Weekend
Young Nation
Articles
eMag
October Reign
Sunday | April 23, 2017
NEWS
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Mailbox
Multimedia
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
Editor's Picks
Featured
Newspaper Picks
Print Edition
Today's Paper
E-Paper
Blogs
Read All Blogs
Write For Us
Connect with us
Facebook
Twitter
Google Plus
RSS
Youtube
Follow @the_nation
Latest
Apr 23, 04:16 am
Younus may play on at Pakistan's request
Apr 23, 03:05 am
Angry Policemen's Wife
Apr 23, 03:04 am
Daachi Art Craft Exhibition
Apr 23, 03:02 am
Earth Day
Apr 23, 03:02 am
Fed Cup match
Apr 23, 03:00 am
Indonesian Cuisine Show
Apr 23, 02:52 am
JITs grill criminals, not gentlemen: Chandio tells Nawaz
Apr 23, 02:52 am
Peshawar police DIG’s son murdered by guard over ‘monetary dispute’
CARTOON
April 23, 2017
SHARE :
Tweet
CARTOON
Tweet
RELATED NEWS
March 24, 2009
Brain 'joins the dots' when drawing a cartoon face from memory
February 21, 2009
N.Y. paper offers qualified apology for controversial cartoon
February 20, 2009
Black leaders planning boycott of NY paper over cartoon
July 28, 2008
Cartoon sketching workshop continues
MORE IN
CARTOONS
April 23, 2017
BY REFERRING THE CASE TO JIT SIR, THEY HAVE PLACED YOU IN THE LINE OF SAULAT MIRZA, UZAIR BALOCH ...
April 22, 2017
ARE YOU SURE THIS DECISION IS IN FAVOUR OF ME?
April 22, 2017
YOU'VE BEEN FOUND GUILTY, YOUR PUNISHMENT WILL BE DETERMINED BY A COMMITTEE COMPRISING YOUR ...
April 21, 2017
WAIT FOR 2 MONTH MORE
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus