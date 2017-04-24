NEWS
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Mailbox
Multimedia
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Print Edition
Today's Paper
E-PAPER
Blogs
Read All Blogs
Write For Us
Nawaiwaqt Group
Nawaiwaqt Newspaper
Waqt News TV
Family Magazine
Phool Magazine
Nidaimillat Magazine
Sunday Magazine
Weekend
Young Nation
Articles
eMag
October Reign
Monday | April 24, 2017
NEWS
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Mailbox
Multimedia
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
Editor's Picks
Featured
Newspaper Picks
Print Edition
Today's Paper
E-Paper
Blogs
Read All Blogs
Write For Us
Connect with us
Facebook
Twitter
Google Plus
RSS
Youtube
Follow @the_nation
Latest
Apr 24, 02:24 am
WB to finance Peshawar-Kabul highway project
Apr 24, 02:23 am
PPP holds protest rallies across Sindh
Apr 24, 02:22 am
No winner, loser in Panama case verdict: Ex-CJP
Apr 24, 02:21 am
Let’s clean country from Fasaad: COAS
Apr 24, 02:20 am
It’s Zardari’s turn for accountability: Imran
Apr 24, 02:19 am
BLF bomb kills four FC men in Turbat
Apr 24, 02:18 am
North Korea ready to strike US aircraft carrier
Apr 24, 02:18 am
Italy prosecutor stirs migrant ‘taxis’ row with NGOs
Officers praying for becoming member of JIT on Panama
April 24, 2017
SHARE :
Tweet
Officers praying for becoming member of JIT on Panama
Tweet
RELATED NEWS
October 29, 2008
Praying for Pakistan
September 27, 2010
Monty praying Ryder Cup dream comes true
September 30, 2009
Indians praying for Pakistan win?
April 20, 2010, 6:10 pm
Afghan deputy mayor slain while praying
MORE IN
CARTOONS
April 24, 2017
o really? sir, i am here to investigate you
April 23, 2017
CARTOON
April 23, 2017
BY REFERRING THE CASE TO JIT SIR, THEY HAVE PLACED YOU IN THE LINE OF SAULAT MIRZA, UZAIR BALOCH ...
April 22, 2017
ARE YOU SURE THIS DECISION IS IN FAVOUR OF ME?
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus