NEWS
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Mailbox
Multimedia
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Print Edition
Today's Paper
E-PAPER
Blogs
Read All Blogs
Write For Us
Nawaiwaqt Group
Nawaiwaqt Newspaper
Waqt News TV
Family Magazine
Phool Magazine
Nidaimillat Magazine
Sunday Magazine
Weekend
Young Nation
Articles
eMag
October Reign
Thursday | August 24, 2017
NEWS
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Mailbox
Multimedia
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
Editor's Picks
Featured
Newspaper Picks
Print Edition
Today's Paper
E-Paper
Blogs
Read All Blogs
Write For Us
Connect with us
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Youtube
Follow @the_nation
Latest
Aug 24, 03:20 am
Ukrainian independence
Aug 24, 03:20 am
Transgenders Persons Protection
Aug 24, 03:19 am
Morocco assault demo
Aug 24, 03:18 am
Hong Kong typhoon
Aug 24, 03:17 am
Honduras-Chile diplomacy
Aug 24, 02:39 am
Rain claims 6 more lives
Aug 24, 02:36 am
KMC, Bahria Town team up to clear garbage from city
Aug 24, 02:35 am
Two held for receiving tax refunds illegally
DO MORE, OR I'LL TAKE AWAY THAT STICK TOO! WAR ON TERROR
August 24, 2017
SHARE :
Tweet
DO MORE, OR I'LL TAKE AWAY THAT STICK TOO!WAR ON TERROR
Tweet
TODAY'S POPULAR
Most Viewed
|
Most Commented
Daniel Vettori refuses to tour Pakistan with World XI
Pakistan military should dictate red lines to US: Shireen ...
'Pakistan seeks US trust, not financial assistance,' COAS ...
Large blaze breaks out at Islamabad's Sasta Bazaar
Pakistan holds no safe havens for terrorists: Aizaz Chaudhry
PTI submits adjournment motion in NA over Trump’s speech ...
COAS calls ex-PM Nawaz, asks about Kalsoom Nawaz's health
PM Abbasi reaches Saudi Arabia on first foreign visit
MORE IN
CARTOONS
August 24, 2017
OH TERRORISM PAKISTANI TERRORISM
August 23, 2017
SALARIED CLASS
August 23, 2017
k-ELECTIRIC IS A CURSE INFLICTED ON US BY MUSHARRAF POOR FELLA DOESN'T KNOW MUSHARRAF LEFT NINE ...
August 22, 2017
LAWYERS VS LAW
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus