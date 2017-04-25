NEWS
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Mailbox
Multimedia
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Print Edition
Today's Paper
E-PAPER
Blogs
Read All Blogs
Write For Us
Nawaiwaqt Group
Nawaiwaqt Newspaper
Waqt News TV
Family Magazine
Phool Magazine
Nidaimillat Magazine
Sunday Magazine
Weekend
Young Nation
Articles
eMag
October Reign
Tuesday | April 25, 2017
NEWS
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Mailbox
Multimedia
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
Editor's Picks
Featured
Newspaper Picks
Print Edition
Today's Paper
E-Paper
Blogs
Read All Blogs
Write For Us
Connect with us
Facebook
Twitter
Google Plus
RSS
Youtube
Follow @the_nation
Latest
Apr 25, 02:45 am
Police fire at protesting students in Held Kashmir
Apr 25, 02:42 am
Army to play ‘due role’ in JIT
Apr 25, 02:40 am
CJP asks Imran to help build trust in courts
Apr 25, 02:36 am
Afghan defence minister, army chief quit
Apr 25, 02:33 am
Unscheduled loadshedding not acceptable: Nawaz
Apr 25, 02:28 am
PTI moves SJC for NAB chief removal
Apr 25, 02:21 am
ECP tells Imran’s counsel to submit reply in foreign funding case
Apr 25, 02:19 am
Opp protests as Punjab passes pro-PM motion
CORRUPTION 'AB BA TI' OF ALL FASAADS DEVELOPMENT
April 25, 2017
SHARE :
Tweet
CORRUPTION 'AB BA TI' OF ALL FASAADSDEVELOPMENT
Tweet
RELATED NEWS
February 26, 2016, 8:56 pm
Punjab Development Forum Approves Rs7b development schemes
March 22, 2013
Probe into corruption in development schemes demanded
August 16, 2010
Cut in development, non-development expenditure likely
December 31, 2010
No development if corruption goes on: Shahbaz
MORE IN
CARTOONS
April 25, 2017
THIS IS AN OUTDATED DEVICE SON, FOR WEIGHING GRAINS AND VEGETABLES
April 24, 2017
o really? sir, i am here to investigate you
April 24, 2017
Officers praying for becoming member of JIT on Panama
April 23, 2017
CARTOON
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus