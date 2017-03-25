NEWS
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Mailbox
Multimedia
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Print Edition
Today's Paper
E-PAPER
Blogs
Read All Blogs
Write For Us
Nawaiwaqt Group
Nawaiwaqt Newspaper
Waqt News TV
Family Magazine
Phool Magazine
Nidaimillat Magazine
Sunday Magazine
Weekend
Young Nation
Articles
eMag
October Reign
Saturday | March 25, 2017
NEWS
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Mailbox
Multimedia
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
Editor's Picks
Featured
Newspaper Picks
Print Edition
Today's Paper
E-Paper
Blogs
Read All Blogs
Write For Us
Connect with us
Facebook
Twitter
Google Plus
RSS
Youtube
Follow @the_nation
Latest
Mar 25, 03:36 am
Camels racing following a raining day near the UAE-Oman
Mar 25, 03:35 am
Pak Army Sport Festival in Islamabad
Mar 25, 03:35 am
Yemeni girls look damaged school in an air strike city of Taez
Mar 25, 03:34 am
People lay floral tributes to the victims of the terror attack outside the House of Parliament in London
Mar 25, 03:11 am
Pressed by visa scandal, PPP launches counteroffensive
Mar 25, 03:09 am
Muslim states to thrash out action plan against sacrilegious content
Mar 25, 03:08 am
Indian propaganda aimed at spreading unrest: COAS
Mar 25, 03:07 am
Militant’s house demolished in Orakzai
CRICKET OFFICIAL SHOULD ALSO BE INVESTIGATED
March 25, 2017
SHARE :
Tweet
CRICKET OFFICIAL SHOULD ALSO BE INVESTIGATED
Tweet
RELATED NEWS
June 10, 2012
US Senator wants Pakistan’s visa delays investigated
February 23, 2010
Afghans with Indian passports to be investigated
June 14, 2011, 6:18 pm
Senior Indian policeman investigated over 'threat' to murdered journalist
May 27, 2011, 5:40 pm
FIFA chief to be investigated for bribes
MORE IN
CARTOONS
March 25, 2017
A judicial cemetery
March 24, 2017
OUT -- NOT OUT
March 23, 2017
I AM BACK!
March 23, 2017
PEOPLE 'TWO OF A TRADE SELDOM AGREE' BUT FOR THE SAKE OF DEMOCRACY LET'S AGREE TO STOP CALLING EACH ...
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus