- Sep 25, 06:12 am
Kate Hudson just showed off her new buzzcut
- Sep 25, 05:56 am
Pakistan calls India predator, ‘mother of terrorism’ in South Asia
- Sep 25, 05:55 am
Nawaz, Dar coming back to face NAB cases
- Sep 25, 05:54 am
Waqt News anchor attacked in Islamabad
- Sep 25, 05:53 am
Kashmiris, Sikhs stage anti-India protest at UN
- Sep 25, 05:53 am
Islamic State flag spotted at Islamabad bridge
- Sep 25, 05:52 am
IHC larger bench to hear PTI leader’s petition today
- Sep 25, 05:52 am
Doctor gunned down in Quetta