NEWS
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Mailbox
Multimedia
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Print Edition
Today's Paper
E-PAPER
Blogs
Read All Blogs
Write For Us
Nawaiwaqt Group
Nawaiwaqt Newspaper
Waqt News TV
Family Magazine
Phool Magazine
Nidaimillat Magazine
Sunday Magazine
Weekend
Young Nation
Articles
eMag
October Reign
Wednesday | July 26, 2017
NEWS
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Mailbox
Multimedia
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
Editor's Picks
Featured
Newspaper Picks
Print Edition
Today's Paper
E-Paper
Blogs
Read All Blogs
Write For Us
Connect with us
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Youtube
Follow @the_nation
Latest
Jul 26, 02:48 am
Long lines at filling stations as govt-APOTA talks fail
Jul 26, 02:47 am
SC can’t vet lawmakers on moral grounds: PTI counsel
Jul 26, 02:45 am
COAS offers Kabul help in eliminating terror havens
Jul 26, 02:43 am
Nawaz accuses India of harming Saarc
Jul 26, 02:42 am
Victims call for Lahore blast masterminds to hang
Jul 26, 02:39 am
Pak envoy to India Basit quits
Jul 26, 02:38 am
ECP reserves verdict in Imran contempt case
Jul 26, 02:35 am
SA resolution demands Nawaz’s resignation
RANGERS NOT ALLOWED
July 26, 2017
SHARE :
Tweet
RANGERS NOT ALLOWED
Tweet
TODAY'S POPULAR
Most Viewed
|
Most Commented
High commissioner to India Abdul Basit takes premature ...
Lahore victims call for attack masterminds to hang
How Khawaja Asif became billionaire when he was a bank ...
PML-N files petition against Imran's stance on London flat
Pakistan attaches importance to relations with Maldives: ...
Imran thanks sharifs and their lackeys for false ...
Lahore victims call for attack masterminds to hang
MORE IN
CARTOONS
July 26, 2017
THIS PAINTING IS LIKE OUR HEALTH AND EDUCATION FACILITIES, PAPA
July 25, 2017
COMMON CRIMINAL INFLUENTIAL CRIMINAL
July 25, 2017
BIBI JANI, I WANT NAWAZ, SHAHBAZ, IMRAN DISQUALIFIED
July 24, 2017
YOU PREDICTED PANAMA ACTION, NOW TELL SOMETHING MORE
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus