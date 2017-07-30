NEWS
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Mailbox
Multimedia
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Print Edition
Today's Paper
E-PAPER
Blogs
Read All Blogs
Write For Us
Nawaiwaqt Group
Nawaiwaqt Newspaper
Waqt News TV
Family Magazine
Phool Magazine
Nidaimillat Magazine
Sunday Magazine
Weekend
Young Nation
Articles
eMag
October Reign
Sunday | July 30, 2017
NEWS
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Mailbox
Multimedia
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
Editor's Picks
Featured
Newspaper Picks
Print Edition
Today's Paper
E-Paper
Blogs
Read All Blogs
Write For Us
Connect with us
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Youtube
Follow @the_nation
Latest
Jul 30, 04:30 am
Violence security in Brazil
Jul 30, 04:29 am
Venezuela crisis
Jul 30, 04:28 am
UEFA Women’s Euro football match
Jul 30, 04:25 am
Independence Day Parade
Jul 30, 04:24 am
Comic Con event
Jul 30, 03:23 am
Imran derides ousted PM's choice
Jul 30, 03:05 am
Shehbaz selected as PM candidate
Jul 30, 03:04 am
Search for new interior minister a challenge for Khaqan
YEAR 1 YEAR 2 YEAR 3 YEAR 4 YEAR 5
July 30, 2017
SHARE :
Tweet
YEAR 1 YEAR 2YEAR 3YEAR 4YEAR 5
Tweet
TODAY'S POPULAR
Most Viewed
|
Most Commented
Notification on Nawaz's departure raises eyebrows
Khadija stabbing case: Shah Hussain gets 7 years in jail
Yasmin Rashid of PTI to contest NA-120 by-polls
PML-N chooses Shahbaz as successor to Nawaz
Russia ready to cooperate with US, Russia's Lavrov told ...
Yasmin Rashid of PTI to contest NA-120 by-polls
Local court sends Zafar Hijazi to Adiala jail on 14-day ...
PML-N chooses Shahbaz as successor to Nawaz
MORE IN
CARTOONS
July 30, 2017
CARTOON
July 29, 2017
CARTOON
July 29, 2017
End of a Long Journey
July 28, 2017
POLITICS
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus