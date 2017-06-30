NEWS
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Mailbox
Multimedia
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Print Edition
Today's Paper
E-PAPER
Blogs
Read All Blogs
Write For Us
Nawaiwaqt Group
Nawaiwaqt Newspaper
Waqt News TV
Family Magazine
Phool Magazine
Nidaimillat Magazine
Sunday Magazine
Weekend
Young Nation
Articles
eMag
October Reign
Friday | June 30, 2017
NEWS
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Mailbox
Multimedia
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
Editor's Picks
Featured
Newspaper Picks
Print Edition
Today's Paper
E-Paper
Blogs
Read All Blogs
Write For Us
Connect with us
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Youtube
Follow @the_nation
Latest
Jun 30, 02:38 am
May wins major test in parliament
Jun 30, 02:37 am
12 killed in murree cable car plunge
Jun 30, 02:37 am
Trump launches personal attack on female journalist
Jun 30, 02:37 am
Turkey fury as Germany blocks Erdogan rally
Jun 30, 02:36 am
Pope’s close aide charged, bringing sex abuse scandal to Vatican
Jun 30, 02:36 am
‘Torture’ noticed
Jun 30, 02:36 am
Venezuela prosecutor hit with asset freeze, travel ban
Jun 30, 02:35 am
China ‘highly alarmed’ after reports of Australian spying
HUMAN RIGHTS
June 30, 2017
SHARE :
Tweet
Leader of the two so called largest democracies
Tweet
RELATED NEWS
December 11, 2015, 6:11 pm
World Human Rights Day 2015: The human rights situation in Pakistan is alarming
August 12, 2015
Human rights over animal rights?
March 08, 2015
Women’s rights are human rights
May 16, 2010
Against human rights/minority rights/free choice
MORE IN
CARTOONS
June 30, 2017
INDIA
June 29, 2017
153 DIE IN OIL TANKER INFERNO
June 29, 2017
Tremendous obedience
June 26, 2017
RAMZAN PROFIT
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus