Nature has created animals with an innate sense of anticipating and self-preserving against impending disasters.

Elephants ran for higher grounds prior to the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, and birds are prone to abnormal behaviour before major earthquakes.

Yet Homo sapiens tend to be so error prone in the face of impending hazards, especially the unanticipated ones, and the responses largely stem from erratic judgment.



This mind-set explains the heart-breaking tragedy that befell 170 plus who died in the aftermath of the oil tanker crash close to Ahmad Pur Sharqia near Bahawalpur, South Punjab.

Clips circulating in the social media show locals collecting petrol that flowed out of the ill-fated tanker, oblivious of the risks and consequences.

Experts say that the temperature of burning petrol or lubricants can soar up to 450 Celsius, which explains bodies charred beyond recognition.



The fact that it happened a day after series of terrorist attacks across the country that caused so many unfortunate deaths, is even more heart rendering.

This was on the eve of Eid ul Fitr where so many families grieved not just for the lost loved ones, but for the aftermath in a society void of safety nets.

The colossal scale of the tragedy could have been drastically reduced or even avoided.

This realisation is painful as we have grossly failed to learn from similar past experiences.



Flabbergasted responses to the tragic accident occurred at multiple levels.

Those who survived were absolutely panic stricken, and directionless in the absence of on-site incident response management.

The local administration seemed largely unaware of the tragedy to affect timely damage control.

The responses were beyond the capacity of the local emergency services, as burn injuries management requires specialised care and unique logistics.

One saw patients being transported in rudimentary vehicles with open wounds.

Even the burn centres in the tertiary hospitals in the region like CMH Multan, Bahawalpur, Nishtar Hospital Multan or Victoria Hospital Bahawalpur were overwhelmed.



“Hindsight is a wonderful thing but foresight in better,” said Willaim Blake.

Drawing from the former, let us briefly outline a proactive response scenario that could have been enacted.

Motorway Police is the first to be informed of highway accidents.

It isolates the accident site, creates a safety buffer, re-routes traffic and alerts the local law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and emergency response services.

The former enforces a safety perimeter enclosing the hazardous materials.

The tertiary hospitals nearby are alerted.

Army helicopters undertake medevac and the local population is sensitised to the dangers posed and urged to cooperate with LEAs, over the local radio and TV.



These actions are coordinated simultaneously from Motorway Police and Bahawalpur District’s incident command centres with the Provincial authorities on the monitoring mode.

We are talking of deploying state of the art first responders’ capacities with optimised preparedness levels.

Creation of Rescue 1122 is a good start but we need to do much more.



Such capacities stem from a total governance approach that addresses possible hazards emanating from a risk oblivious development paradigm.

We have the example of the 2011 tsunami and Fukushima nuclear plant melt down in Japan.

Going by our safety standards, what would happen if we are faced with an analogous situation along our costal region close to a mega population centre like Karachi? The consequences would be unimaginable.



Looking back to some other disasters, the Islamabad – Peshawar section of the motorway trapped the flood waters in 2010 to submerge large tracts of Mardan and Nowshera districts.

The inferior quality of schools’ construction caused thousands of children’ deaths in the 2005 Earthquake.

Are we constructing the infrastructure to seismic standards in the earthquake prone regions? We are creating a motorway network in the absence of a coherent emergency management system.

We must, therefore, move beyond the narrow focused largely reactive disaster management paradigm to address the underlying risks causing recurring disasters, from both natural and man-made causes.

This must happen within a total governance approach backed by political will.



Going back to Ahmadpur Sharqia, the venue looked like a surreal marketplace with potential victims collecting petrol with an eerie ease, very much like a routine activity.

This speaks of complete absence of a culture of safety, flowing from the misplaced notion of ‘it can never happen to me’.

Mothers and school teachers tutor their wards and students on the basics of staying safe: how to use electrical appliances, avoid burns, and cross roads.

These nurseries need to be reinvigorated, and academia and the media have a role to play in generating awareness.



A word on our burn injuries management capacity.

A google search revealed that most of the country’s burn units are clustered in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi baring those located in the Armed Forces hospitals.

A grossly inadequate capacity seems to exist in the violence prone KP and Balochistan.

The wider poverty and illiteracy alleviation efforts rank even worse, seen from the outcomes.

It transpires that the State’s accountability to the people’s suffering is not an issue in our version of democracy, that seems to flourish in a sea of ignorance.



Deaths occurring for avoidable reasons are conveniently attributed as acts of fate.

The State refuses to act beyond the all too familiar sequence of constituting boards of inquiry and dispensing media portrayed compensations.

We then wait for the cycle of death to re-enact itself in a different venue and setting.



The author is ex Pakistan Army and UNOCHA with vast experience in disaster management.



